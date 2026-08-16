4 Downsides Of Turbochargers You Should Know About

On the one hand, a turbocharger is supposed to optimize your engine's efficiency. This means it's technically possible that installing a turbocharger in your vehicle will save you money in the long run. That said, you do need to account for the upfront cost of the turbo before deciding this is a necessary purchase. In addition to the unit's price, you'll also have to consider the installation process. You may need to hire a professional to assist with the installation if you're not confident you can tackle it yourself. This will add to the cost.

A turbocharged engine may also require more maintenance than an engine without a turbo. For example, if you equip your vehicle with a turbocharger, you might have to schedule oil changes more frequently. This is another instance in which costs can add up. Generally, because a turbocharger can make an engine less reliable, you'll need to pay greater attention to overall engine issues that may develop. Of course, if engine issues do arise, addressing them will further add to your expenses.

Keep in mind that, along with paying more attention to your engine's health, you may also need to monitor for signs that your turbo is failing. As users discussing the topic in communities like Reddit's r/cars subreddit explain, a turbocharger adds more moving parts to a vehicle. More parts and complexity mean more ways for parts to break down.