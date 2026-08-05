This Data Shows Just How Hard Tesla's Cybertruck Has Actually Flopped

The Tesla Cybertruck has always been controversial due to its jarring appearance and long list of recalls. However, criticism of the Cybertruck has thus far largely been considered a matter of opinion — until now. As sales figures show, the Cybertruck has flopped so badly that outlets like Bloomberg have suggested that it's the Ford Edsel of the EV era.

If you're not aware, Edsel was one of Ford's biggest flops. The automaker claimed the Edsel would sell 200,000 units in its first year, but it struggled to pass the 50,000-unit mark in 1958. Similarly, ahead of the Cybertruck's 2019 debut, Elon Musk claimed that Tesla had received over 250,000 orders within a few days of its reveal. However, according to a Cox Automotive report, Tesla only sold 38,965 in its first full production year of 2024.

Those sales plunged almost 50% in 2025, with 20,237 units sold — and even those numbers were allegedly inflated by Musk's SpaceX purchasing 1,279 Cybertrucks. In 2026, data provided to Bloomberg reveals there were only 7,133 new Cybertruck registrations in the United States as of May. Despite the shockingly bad sales, experts told Bloomberg that they don't see Tesla discontinuing the Cybertruck any time soon, suggesting that the automaker might redesign it or introduce a new variant.