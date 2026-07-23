16 Of The Coolest BMW Designs Of All Time

The blue and white badge that has represented BMW for over a century has been one of the most recognizable in the industry for almost as long. From making some of the most luxurious pre-War European cars to its most recent successes, BMW has continued to establish itself as one of the best examples of putting the driving experience first.

Choosing the very best of all BMWs ever made is an incredibly hard task, but if we're basing it primarily on looks, there are some nameplates that stand head and shoulders above the rest. The German brand has managed to experiment with quite a few different design philosophies over the years, with some prioritizing uninterrupted curves and others going all out on functional aerodynamics. Still, the following 16 models all perfect their individual styles, all while fitting perfectly with BMW's image. Here's a closer look at some of the coolest BMW cars ever designed.