Why Did BMW Discontinue The M8 Coupe? Possible Reasons, Explained

Cars have a habit of appearing and disappearing over time, with manufacturers either discontinuing certain models altogether or pulling them from specific markets to direct attention elsewhere, cut losses, or streamline their lineup. The BMW F92 M8 Coupe is the latest car to suffer this fate, with U.S. dealers no longer accepting orders starting this year, according to reports.

The M8 debuted in 2019 as a high-performance version of the second-generation BMW 8 Series. The luxury sports car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that makes up to 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque in Competition guise, directed to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

When Car and Driver tested the 2020 BMW M8 Competition, the car hit 60 mph in a quick 2.5 seconds and covered the quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at 129 mph. Its top speed was just as impressive at 189 mph with the M Driver's Package (or 155 mph in standard form), making the M8 Coupe one of the fastest BMW M cars. Sadly, all that wasn't enough to delay its departure, with the M8 Coupe now reaching the end of the line — in the U.S., at least.

