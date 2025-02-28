The Fastest BMW M Cars, Ranked By Top Speed

The 2010s proved to be an eventful decade for BMW's M division, as it served up some thrillingly fast M cars in seemingly rapid succession. Among the cars that started it all was the BMW M3 GTS, a coupe-only super sport version of the M3. It had the same S65 V8 engine as found in the E92 M3, but instead of 4.0 liters, its displacement was increased to 4.4 liters. This jacked up output and torque to 450 hp and 327 lb-ft of torque compared to 420 hp and 295 lb-ft for the standard M3 series production vehicle. This robust power is delivered to the rear wheels through a silky-smooth seven-speed M dual-clutch transmission with Drivelogic, which BMW says "shifts gears without interruption of power for rapid yet smooth acceleration."

BMW M engineers also made significant efforts to shave weight. They removed the rear seats, made use of lighter materials in the door trim and center console, and also opted for polycarbonate in making the rear side windows and rear window. This — along with the option to delete the automatic air conditioning and audio system — meant the BMW M3 GTS could be as light as 3,370 pounds. That's a significant reduction compared to the standard E92 M3, which has a curb weight of 3,726 pounds. The featherweight build, combined with its stupendous power, allows the M3 GTS to sprint from 0-60 mph in just 4.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph.