5 Cars From The 1980s That Define Racing History

Four decades after the Second World War, motorsport had grown at an unprecedented rate, with many various series and championships offering wildly different yet innovative machinery. Each decade has its own lineup of massively influential race cars that helped shape the current motorsport scene, but the cars from the 1980s were the result of manufacturers pushing development to the absolute limit before regulatory bodies began applying restrictions where necessary. Power remained a crucial factor, but aerodynamics and rapid technological enhancements allowed performance to be found everywhere.

As expected, some cars introduced cutting-edge designs across the world of motorsport, leading to periods of dominance, either brief stints or lasting into the 1990s. Championships such as Group B in rally and Group C in sports car racing are still looked back on with an incredibly strong sense of nostalgia thanks to the blistering, relatively unrestricted pace the cars had, with the F1 cars from the '80s arguably still being the most stunning to look at sitting still, let alone see and hear racing. Here's a look at five cars from the 1980s that have become defining figures in motorsport.