5 Classic '80s Sports Cars That Have Stood The Test Of Time

Sports car buyers in the '80s had a wealth of different makes and models to pick from, but four decades later, some remain more appealing than others. On the one hand, the worst '80s cars had safety issues, poor reliability, or were awful to drive. On the other hand, there are some cars that were ultra-desirable among discerning buyers and remain in high demand with collectors today. Arguably, some are even cooler now that collectors have had the time to fully appreciate their legacy.

Inevitably, some of the coolest '80s cars were high-value, limited-run special editions even at their launch. They were only available to buyers who knew exactly what they wanted and had the cash — and sometimes the connections — needed to get them. Although, not every cool '80s classic was out of reach for the average enthusiast. Picking exactly which cars from the era are the most desirable of all is a matter of personal taste, but these are a few of our favorite sports cars from the decade, some of which are temptingly affordable today.