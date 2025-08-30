What Does Buick's GNX Label Stand For?

It has been a long time since Buick has released anything that could be called a true performance car, but back in the late '80s, the brand was responsible for what was arguably one of the coolest of its era. The GNX was sold only for the 1987 model year, with just 547 units produced. It featured a Garrett AiResearch T-3 turbocharger, a high-performance Hydromatic transmission, dual mufflers, and unique trim to set it apart from lesser Buicks.

Today, its combination of rarity and performance has made it an in-demand model among collectors, with cars in good condition worth over $100,000. It can't keep up with the top speeds of the fastest Buicks ever made, but the GNX's formidable acceleration and iconic looks have made it sought after by everyone from muscle car fanatics to rappers.

Chart-topping rap superstar Kendrick Lamar even named his 2024 album after the car and gave it pride of place at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show. In the intro to his hit song "TV Off," Lamar raps, "All I ever wanted was a black Grand National ...," a reference to the fact that every example of the GNX left the factory in the same shade of black. Lamar also partly explains the "GNX" name — the "GN" stands for Grand National, while the "X" stands for Experimental.