What Type Of Car Was In The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?
The highly-anticipated Super Bowl 2025 halftime show kicked off with artist Kendrick Lamar perched on top of a vintage car — one that is immediately recognizable to his fans, and that remained a focal point of attention during the event. The vehicle featured during the early part of the performance is a 1987 Buick GNX, the same car that appears on the cover of his sixth album, "GNX," which got a surprise release in November 2024.
Lamar first shared images of the vehicle on his Instagram in March 2024, showing it on a trailer, as well as a shot of the interior. The model is one of only 547 that were produced, and it holds special meaning for the artist. GNX stands for Grand National Experimental, and when it was first released in 1987, Car & Driver described the model as "an axe-wielding barbarian lying waste to everything in its path."
The Buick GNX has special meaning for Kendrick Lamar
The Buick GNX has a special meaning for Lamar: he was born in 1987, and his father drove him home from the hospital as an infant in the Buick Regal, a model related to the GNX. Lamar expressed his desire to own a black Grand National in his song "TV Off," and given the role this model played in his early life, it's no surprise he gave it center stage at Super Bowl 2025.
The Regal Grand National was produced by Buick from 1982 until 1987, when the automaker brought the model to an end, but not before giving it a proper send-off with the beastly GNX. The latter limited-edition model sports a 3.8L supercharged, intercooled V6 engine outputting 245 horsepower (though some reviewers pushed the number as high as 300 at the time) with a speed cap of 124 miles per hour. The model offers quicker acceleration than the Grand National, among other things, taking around 4.7 seconds to go from 0 to 60.