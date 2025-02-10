What Type Of Car Was In The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The highly-anticipated Super Bowl 2025 halftime show kicked off with artist Kendrick Lamar perched on top of a vintage car — one that is immediately recognizable to his fans, and that remained a focal point of attention during the event. The vehicle featured during the early part of the performance is a 1987 Buick GNX, the same car that appears on the cover of his sixth album, "GNX," which got a surprise release in November 2024.

Advertisement

Lamar first shared images of the vehicle on his Instagram in March 2024, showing it on a trailer, as well as a shot of the interior. The model is one of only 547 that were produced, and it holds special meaning for the artist. GNX stands for Grand National Experimental, and when it was first released in 1987, Car & Driver described the model as "an axe-wielding barbarian lying waste to everything in its path."