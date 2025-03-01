5 Of The Worst Cars Built In The 1980s

The '80s were filled with some of the most iconic shows, movies, music, and cars. "Magnum P.I." was cruising around in a bright red Ferrari 308, Lamborghini Countach posters adorned the bedroom walls of teenagers across the country, hot hatches became a thing, and the world got its very first true minivan. This decade also saw the Ford Mustang SVO equipped with a turbocharged 4-cylinder, which somehow performed similarly to the 5.0 V8 GT.

While there were some incredible vehicles launched during the material decade, there were also some models best forgotten. Some of these cars didn't live up to the hype, were underpowered, plagued with continual problems, or were just plain ugly. Fortunately, none of the following vehicles are anywhere near as homely as the worst-looking cars ever designed. But, for those who want to take a look back at some automotive '80s missteps, grab some hair spray, cue up your favorite Poison cassette tape, and prepare for memory lane.