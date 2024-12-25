10 Of The Worst-Looking Cars Ever Designed

Automobiles have long been more than a means of mobility, and how a car looks greatly affects how the public perceives both the car and the owner. Some cars leave factories as coveted mechanical works of art. However, the converse is true, and all too often, cars leave factories with styling choices that boggle one's mind. Sometimes, the proper description for a car — put plainly — is ugly, and sadly, there are far too many ugly cars in this world.

For most regular production cars of the modern era, the time from the new model idea to delivery at the dealer runs about five to six years, although some automakers are implementing processes to shorten that to as little as three. Designs are sketched out early on and eventually approved for the production line. This process requires multiple teams of people working to manufacture each model, and sometimes, a car comes out, making you question how it ever got approved. It is baffling how dozens of people can go through with a truly bad design and subject it to the buying public, but it still happens today.

Bearing in mind that heavy trucks and other specialty vehicles are built for purpose over style and that small production and experimental cars may be overseen by only a few people, these vehicles get an ugly pass. But for mass-produced vehicles built by established corporations with no excuses, these are 10 of the worst-looking cars.

