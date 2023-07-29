The Five Best Renault Cars Ever Sold In America

Renault has a history as one of France's largest automakers, but its presence in America has been spotty. Before World War II, you might find the occasional privately-imported Renault. The postwar years brought the economy-minded Dauphine to America to compete against the ever-popular Volkswagen.

As the '60s and '70s wore on, competition was fierce in the compact car market due to the oil crisis and the emerging Japanese auto industry. The fourth-largest American automaker, American Motors (AMC), had no fuel-efficient subcompact cars to sell, while Renault had no dealership network. As AMC faltered, Renault — backed by the French government — stepped in to guarantee AMC's loans and eventually purchased a significant portion of the company.

This led to AMC manufacturing and selling popular Renault subcompact cars (with the Renault badge) in America. This ended in 1987, however, when Chrysler purchased AMC from Renault, mainly to acquire Jeep. The Renault brand disappeared from these shores, though a few models were released with Chrysler badges until the early 2000s.

While the new millennium has yet to yield the iconic Renault diamond badge in the U.S., its presence is felt. In 1999, Renault allied with Nissan. Ever since, several small Nissan cars share underpinnings with Renaults. Further, Renault's subsidiary Alpine is expected to debut a performance electric sports car that may be sold here.

So, while Francophile gearheads wait for the return of the Tricolore, let's consider the best Renaults in history to be sold in the U.S., in no particular order.