Alpine Teases The Electric Sports Cars It Plans To Bring To The US

Cars from Alpine, under the ownership of Renault Group, have long been just outside the reach of sports car fans in the United States, as the brand has never offered any of its well-respected sports cars stateside. That, however, may change if Alpine's new plans for the future come to fruition. Before that can happen, Alpine needs to get cash flowing with a new electric lineup. According to a press release, Alpine will have new EV offerings by as early as next year.

Alpine wants to financially break even and get any sort of money-related woes and funding sorted out before it can make headway for the United States, which the brand announced will happen in 2027 as part of its "world expansion phase." Additionally, the brand hopes to launch a total of seven new EVs by 2030, and reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by the same year.