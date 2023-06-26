Alpine Teases The Electric Sports Cars It Plans To Bring To The US
Cars from Alpine, under the ownership of Renault Group, have long been just outside the reach of sports car fans in the United States, as the brand has never offered any of its well-respected sports cars stateside. That, however, may change if Alpine's new plans for the future come to fruition. Before that can happen, Alpine needs to get cash flowing with a new electric lineup. According to a press release, Alpine will have new EV offerings by as early as next year.
Alpine wants to financially break even and get any sort of money-related woes and funding sorted out before it can make headway for the United States, which the brand announced will happen in 2027 as part of its "world expansion phase." Additionally, the brand hopes to launch a total of seven new EVs by 2030, and reach its goal of becoming carbon neutral by the same year.
Alpine's new EV future
Alpine is working on its very own EV platform that goes by the "APP" moniker, and all of its future EVs will serve as the underpinnings for its new sportier models — including a new version of the A110 by 2026. Additionally, Alpine will introduce the A290, a compact based on the upcoming Renault 5 EV. Then, in 2025, it will debut the Crossover GT. At some point in the future, the brand will launch the four-seater A310 sport coupe.
As for which Alpine models will see American roads, that is still up in the air. A compact EV based on the Renault 5 likely won't be coming to America, but it's not hard to imagine an electric version of the A110 and the Crossover GT making the trip across the Atlantic: Not only is the market ripe for EV crossovers, American fans of the French brand have been itching for an American A110 for years.