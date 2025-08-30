12 Of The Best, Most Reliable Years For The Toyota MR2 Mid-Engine Sports Car

Ranking the Toyota MR2 by reliability is a dish best served with disclaimers. Mainly because this iconic mid-engine sports car has carved out a niche of rabid fans who know the various MR2 model years inside and out. But also because the MR2 (an abbreviation that means more than 'Mister Two') is widely considered a very reliable sports car. Then there is the issue of generational divide.

Between 1989 and 2005, the Toyota MR2 saw three distinct generations in North America, and each one was dramatically different than the others. Unlike, say, a Honda Civic that has been sold by the millions, the MR2 is a relatively low-volume vehicle, making hard data on reliability somewhat thin. So, to figure out what the most reliable MR2s are, we've scoured sites with owner-reported commentary like Kelley Blue Book (KBB), mixed in as much data as possible from the NHTSA, and sifted through the colorful language of message boards.

In some cases, there are clear reliability issues to be aware of, but a major factor in this ranking is age. Aside from trailer queens fetching top dollar on auction sites, there's no way around the fact that a 40-year-old Toyota MR2 that has seen regular use from new will simply be more prone to reliability-related problems than an example that is 20 years younger. So, unless Toyota takes our advice to resurrect the beloved MR2, these are currently your best options.