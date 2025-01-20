Every Toyota Convertible Ever Made (And What They're Worth Today)

The Toyota 2000GT Convertible used in the James Bond film "You Only Live Twice" was a rarity within a rarity. It was based on the 2000GT Coupe, of which a total of 337 were sold between 1967 and 1969.

While the coupe was the original car intended to be used in the movie, 6-foot-2 star Sean Connery could not fit comfortably inside it. So Toyota converted two of them to white topless versions. Unlike his beloved Aston Martins, Bond never drives the Toyota 2000GT Convertible in the film. Instead it's driven by Japanese agent Aki, who rescues Bond in it twice.

Because only two Toyota 2000GT Convertibles were made, both for the Bond film, the public never had a chance to buy one. One convertible, used to promote the film in the U.S., was discovered by a Toyota employee in Hawaii in 1977. It has been restored and now resides in the Toyota Museum in Japan. The other 2000GT Convertible has never been found.

The 2000GT Convertible had the same powertrain as the Coupe, a 2.0L double overhead cam inline-six with triple carburetors and an output of 148 horsepower. This was about three times more power than the average Japanese passenger car of the time. It sent its power through a five-speed gearbox to the rear wheels.

Current values for 2000GT Coupes on classic.com show three recent sales, all from 2023. The three cars sold for between $680,972 and $995,952. The Bond convertible's value is anybody's guess.