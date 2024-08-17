11 Of The Best Looking Toyota SUVs Ever Designed

Although it's the world's largest automaker, Toyota is not a company you'd often hear being mentioned in discussions about automotive design. The company has never really had a signature design feature, something to differentiate it from other manufacturers. Sure, it introduces new design languages and styling features, but they tend to change after a generation or two. Its car designs just don't have much staying power.

However, that's not to say Toyota produces unattractive vehicles. It only recently escaped its "conservative" moniker, but the automaker's design departments have regularly produced vehicles people find appealing all over the world. Toyota has eight design studios worldwide — lately it's been putting out some offerings that look quite eye-catching, and that's particularly true of its SUVs.

Toyota has a long history of handsome SUVs. Land Cruisers from half a century ago are still hugely popular as classic vehicles and restomods, but what about the rest? What are the best-looking Toyota SUVs ever? After painstakingly examining every SUV Toyota has ever produced, here is our impartial but completely subjective take on the matter, including SUVs and crossover SUVs. Enjoy!

