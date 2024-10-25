Is Toyota Really Bringing Back The MR2 In 2025 Or 2026? Here's What You Need To Know

Word of the MR2's alleged resurrection originated through the Japanese automotive news outlet Best Car magazine. From there, word of Toyota developing a new MR2 spread quickly through other news outlets and countless YouTube channels, with even Forbes seeming to report the return as a fact. That last would seem to lend a touch of credibility to the claims made by Best Car, but as previously noted, Toyota has not confirmed nor denied the MR2's resurrection, so for now, the rumor will remain just that.

With no official word from Toyota about a new MR2, it stands to reason that any images of the vehicle you might've seen online are not real. Using false or misleading pictures is, of course, nothing new, and as with many of the false images that have made their way online in recent years, it's likelier than not that pics being touted as a revamped Toyota MR2 are the creations of some generative AI program.

As realistic as some of those images undoubtedly seem, it's likely that even if Toyota actually goes ahead with a new MR2, the car won't look much like any of the mockups we've seen. But even we have to admit some of those images have our interests piqued at the possibilities.

[Featured image by GreenGhost74 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]

