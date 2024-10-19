Is The 2025 Ford Pinto Real?

The Ford Pinto hit the streets in the early 1970s, with the manufacturer looking to tempt American drivers by offering a budget-friendly, fuel-efficient subcompact at the dawn of the fuel crisis. It was a low-risk, high-reward move, and with Ford selling more than 800,000 Pintos in its first two years, the manufacturer initially had a bonafide hit on its hands. However, the tide tragically turned on the Pinto in 1972, when it became clear that some suspect design flaws left the fuel tank susceptible to rupture in rear-end collisions, potentially leading it to burst into flames.

Advertisement

The vehicle would eventually rank among the most dangerous on the road, with a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saying 27 people had died in fiery Pinto crashes between 1971 and 1976. Ford was understandably quick to end Pinto production amid numerous ensuing legal entanglements. Given its status as one of the worst cars Ford made, the Pinto would seem to be one of the last cars worthy of a revival. But according to several online outlets and YouTube videos, Ford has been plotting a Pinto revival, targeting 2025 to release the revamped model.

However, those claims appear to be complete works of fiction, with neither Ford nor CEO Jim Farley actually confirming the vehicle's existence. Yes, that means all the YouTube videos out there claiming to have first looks at the muscled-up Pinto build are not only fake, but almost certainly the result of some artificial-intelligence-rendered mockup.

Advertisement