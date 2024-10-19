Is The 2025 Ford Pinto Real?
The Ford Pinto hit the streets in the early 1970s, with the manufacturer looking to tempt American drivers by offering a budget-friendly, fuel-efficient subcompact at the dawn of the fuel crisis. It was a low-risk, high-reward move, and with Ford selling more than 800,000 Pintos in its first two years, the manufacturer initially had a bonafide hit on its hands. However, the tide tragically turned on the Pinto in 1972, when it became clear that some suspect design flaws left the fuel tank susceptible to rupture in rear-end collisions, potentially leading it to burst into flames.
The vehicle would eventually rank among the most dangerous on the road, with a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration saying 27 people had died in fiery Pinto crashes between 1971 and 1976. Ford was understandably quick to end Pinto production amid numerous ensuing legal entanglements. Given its status as one of the worst cars Ford made, the Pinto would seem to be one of the last cars worthy of a revival. But according to several online outlets and YouTube videos, Ford has been plotting a Pinto revival, targeting 2025 to release the revamped model.
However, those claims appear to be complete works of fiction, with neither Ford nor CEO Jim Farley actually confirming the vehicle's existence. Yes, that means all the YouTube videos out there claiming to have first looks at the muscled-up Pinto build are not only fake, but almost certainly the result of some artificial-intelligence-rendered mockup.
Is it real or is it AI?
As intriguing a tool as artificial intelligence can be, it has also brought a wave of problems — one of which is generative AI being used by click-baiting "news" outlets and YouTubers. The automobile arena is as susceptible to AI fakes as any, because it's easy to task a bot with generating realistic-looking images and videos featuring phony versions of a vehicle, and claim you've got an exclusive story. That was the case with recent false claims about a 2025 Caterpillar pickup truck, and it seems true for the unverified videos depicting the 2025 Pinto.
With AI making it harder to discern reality from fiction online, the question becomes how to spot an AI fake. Thankfully, there are a few potential telltale signs if you're trying to verify an image's or video's authenticity. First, pause any video you find suspect and zoom in to examine it for flaws, such as objects blurring unnaturally together. Likewise, physical proportions are often askew in AI creations, resulting in asymmetrical imperfections and warping, typically in a faux vehicle's grill, wheels, and manufacturer's logo.
AI also struggles to precisely depict words and names, which can appear jumbled, smeared, or simply inaccurate. Or the opposite can be the case, with images looking almost impossibly perfect, such as a vehicle's surface color sometimes appearing oversaturated or just a little too sleek and smooth. If you're still struggling to discern a video's authenticity, seek out confirmation from a reputable news outlet.