Are Buicks Reliable? Here's What Drivers Have To Say About The Brand

Typically, when people picture "reliability," they think of the usual Japanese suspects — Toyota, Lexus, Honda, and so on. Buicks don't often enter the discussion, probably because it's not that prominent a manufacturer these days. Buick also only offers four models, all of which are crossovers or luxury SUVs: the Envista, Envision, Encore GX, and Enclave. Each of these vehicles is based on shared GM platforms; for instance, the Enclave is just a Chevrolet Traverse in a business suit, owing to GM's ownership of Buick. Theoretically, then, they should all be roughly as reliable (or unreliable) as their Chevrolet sister cars, right? For the most part, yes.

Buick has a proud history of reliability, one that continues into the present day. J.D. Power, for instance, ranked the Envista and Encore GX as the top two most reliable small SUVs of 2025, with other GM cars on the same platforms a couple of places down. Moreover, classic Buicks enjoy similar reputations as well; take the famous Buick 3.8 V6, for example, an engine that's regarded as one of the best V6 engines ever produced owing to its incredible longevity, simplicity, and durability.

Like any brand, Buick has standout models as well as its stinkers. Generally, modern Buicks are as reliable as any other GM product — that is, they'll likely last well over 100,000 miles with regular maintenance. The further back you go, the more varied it becomes; classic car reliability has more to do with maintenance, so let's focus on more measurable examples, be they good or bad, and discover why Buicks may or may not be reliable.