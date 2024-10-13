7 Used Buick Models You Should Steer Clear Of At All Costs

As one of the oldest existing automobile manufacturer in America, Buick has a long and storied history. Initially founded as an engine manufacturer, Buick Motor Co. was established in 1903, quickly ramping up production to become a leading brand. It also served as the cornerstone division of General Motors upon its foundation in 1908 before being joined by Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, and Cadillac over the next couple of decades.

In the decades between then and now, Buick has built a multitude of automobiles, always offering buyers upscale cars offering premium appointments with pricing just below cars that reach luxury status. Buick has always been the brand for customers who can afford the nicer things but lack either the desire or ability to acquire the most extravagant cars on the market.

As a division of GM, Buick has always had a part to play within its market segment, although equipment and technology are shared across the company's divisions. This means its cars are generally reliable and well-built while a selection of past models stand out for innovation in technology, luxury, and occasionally performance, such as the legendary turbocharged V6 Buick Grand National muscle car of the '80s.

However, like any other auto manufacturer, some Buicks miss the mark and stand as failures or disappointments for one reason or another. This could be the result of poorly executed innovations, inconsistent quality control, or inexplicable design choices. Therefore, for various combinations of these reasons and more, these six Buicks are models you would do well to avoid.