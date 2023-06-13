GM's Best Tech Feature Is Coming To The 2024 Buick Envision
Buick's 2024 Envision SUV is inching closer to reality and as such, the brand is trickling out some details as to what the new SUV will include. In addition to obvious changes like exterior and interior styling, Buick is adding some major technological upgrades, namely, the addition of General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology. SlashGear reviewed Super Cruise on the newest Cadillac Escalade earlier this year and found the technology to be an exciting look at what the future may hold for GM, but it is by no means "self-driving" or completely hands-free and shouldn't be treated as such. The 2024 Envision will be the first Buick to include Super Cruise.
On most other GM models that offer Super Cruise as an option, it's a paid feature. Buick will likely follow suit with the 2024 Envision, but it has not yet been announced what it will cost. On high end cars like the Cadillac Escalade SlashGear tested, it runs $2,500.
Envisioning the future of GM
Fortunately for buyers, GM doesn't tout Super Cruise as a fully autonomous system that can operate independently of any human interaction. It's a Level 2 autonomous system, much like Ford's BlueCruise software that makes an appearance on some higher-end models. In practice, Super Cruise is meant to make highway driving less arduous and will (in theory) offload some of the more mundane or accident prone maneuvers to the car itself. It features adaptive cruise control, lane retention systems, and on the highest end models, an automatic lane change system.
According to Buick, Super Cruise has been programmed to work on upwards of 400,000 miles of roads in both the United States and Canada. That means most major highways are covered, but backroads and smaller local highways may not be included.
As for the rest of the car, Buick says it will release more information later this year, closer to launch.