GM's Best Tech Feature Is Coming To The 2024 Buick Envision

Buick's 2024 Envision SUV is inching closer to reality and as such, the brand is trickling out some details as to what the new SUV will include. In addition to obvious changes like exterior and interior styling, Buick is adding some major technological upgrades, namely, the addition of General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology. SlashGear reviewed Super Cruise on the newest Cadillac Escalade earlier this year and found the technology to be an exciting look at what the future may hold for GM, but it is by no means "self-driving" or completely hands-free and shouldn't be treated as such. The 2024 Envision will be the first Buick to include Super Cruise.

On most other GM models that offer Super Cruise as an option, it's a paid feature. Buick will likely follow suit with the 2024 Envision, but it has not yet been announced what it will cost. On high end cars like the Cadillac Escalade SlashGear tested, it runs $2,500.