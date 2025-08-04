Where Are Buick Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?
Buick has a storied history as one of America's longest-lasting automakers, with the brand's first entrance to the market coming in 1899. In fact, that makes Buick the oldest surviving automaker in America's automotive history. After over 100 years, the Buick brand has seen a number of changes to not only its lineup, but its ownership as well.
There are a number of great vehicles that Buick has sold over its time, including the popular (though no longer sold) Regal Grand National. The Regal Grand National, colloquially known as the GNX, has seen a rise in popularity as it became the focus of pop culture last year. More recently, the Buick Enclave has become the brand's most popular vehicle in terms of sales.
In 1908, just nine years after the brand started selling vehicles, ownership of Buick was taken up by General Motors. To this day, Buick is still owned and operated by General Motors, which also owns Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac. Since the acquisition, Buick has cemented itself as one of the premier luxury automakers in the United States, and the world. Speaking of being global, Buick builds its vehicles outside of the United States as well as locally, with manufacturing plants in Canada, Germany, South Korea, and China.
Where are Buick vehicles made?
The Buick brand builds its vehicles around the world in five countries on three continents. In the United States, Buick once had three plants in the Midwest: Two in Michigan, and one in Kansas, although only one is still producing vehicles. In Lansing, Michigan at the Lansing Delta Township plant, Buick builds the Enclave SUV. The Enclave is currently the only Buick vehicle built in the United States. The now defunct Fairfax, Kansas factory and Orion Assembly site at Lake Orion, Michigan used to build the LaCrosse and Verano, respectively.
China is currently Buick's biggest market, so it makes sense that the brand has two plants in the country. In Shanghai, China, Buick builds the Envision SUV at the SAIC-GM factory. SAIC is a Chinese company that has a partnership with General Motors to help with the manufacturing of Buick vehicles. In Yantai, Shandong, China, SAIC-GM produces the Buick Encore GX. The brand also produces and sells electric vehicles in the Chinese market.
In Ruesselsheim, Germany, at a shared plant with Opel, Buick produces the Regal midsize car. The Buick brand also has one more plant based in the Bupyeong district in South Korea. There, Buick helps produce the Envista and Encore GX for the North American market.
Is Buick still an American company?
Yes, the Buick brand is still an American company. Although Buick builds vehicles all across the world now, the brand has its roots in the United States. Buick is still under the umbrella of General Motors, along with Cadillac, Chevy, and GMC. If you're ever in Detroit, you'll be able to see the General Motors world headquarters, located at Renaissance Center next to the Detroit River.
Although they are related, General Motors and SAIC-GM operate as separate entities. SAIC-GM is the joint venture to help produce GM vehicles in China. The partnership began in 1997, and the brand sold nearly 675,000 Cadillac, Chevy, and Buick vehicles in 2024. Granted, that was a bit of a decline from the 2023 sales.
Announced in 2024, Buick created a new brand campaign to introduce a new design language. Dubbed "Exceptional by design," the new campaign is based off of the Buick Wildcat EV's design language. The 2024 Envision and 2025 Enclave are the first vehicles to feature this new design language, though these models are still produced in the same locations to this day.