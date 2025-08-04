Where Are Buick Cars Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Buick has a storied history as one of America's longest-lasting automakers, with the brand's first entrance to the market coming in 1899. In fact, that makes Buick the oldest surviving automaker in America's automotive history. After over 100 years, the Buick brand has seen a number of changes to not only its lineup, but its ownership as well.

There are a number of great vehicles that Buick has sold over its time, including the popular (though no longer sold) Regal Grand National. The Regal Grand National, colloquially known as the GNX, has seen a rise in popularity as it became the focus of pop culture last year. More recently, the Buick Enclave has become the brand's most popular vehicle in terms of sales.

In 1908, just nine years after the brand started selling vehicles, ownership of Buick was taken up by General Motors. To this day, Buick is still owned and operated by General Motors, which also owns Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac. Since the acquisition, Buick has cemented itself as one of the premier luxury automakers in the United States, and the world. Speaking of being global, Buick builds its vehicles outside of the United States as well as locally, with manufacturing plants in Canada, Germany, South Korea, and China.