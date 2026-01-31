12 Problems The Third-Gen Toyota Tundra Has Had Since Its Release

The Toyota Tundra has been part of the automaker's American-market offerings since 2000, when the first-gen Tundra debuted as a successor to the Japanese-assembled T100 pickup. Since then, it has carved out a solid niche for itself in the American trucking landscape and made the headlines a few times along the way. Be it competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, towing a space shuttle, or hitting a million miles on the odometer, the Tundra is definitely a capable truck, even if it has never been a massive seller compared to its American rivals.

Toyota has opted to take it slow with the Tundra, with the pickup only in its third generation as of 2026. You would think that's a good thing, allowing Toyota engineers to ensure each iteration of the Tundra leaves the factory with few (or no) issues. Unfortunately, that's not the case: The third-gen Tundra is sometimes considered the worst generation yet, with the years since its 2022 debut characterized by quite a few issues, some of which severe. From failure-prone engines, noisy brakes, and iffy tonneau covers, here are some of the many problems the third-gen Tundra has faced in its short life.