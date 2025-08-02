The One Weak Link In The Million-Mile Toyota Tundra — And How Toyota Made It More Reliable

A million miles is an absolutely astonishing number. For comparison, the circumference of the Earth is a relatively meager 24,901 miles at the equator. It's a monumental achievement, then, for any vehicle to hit one million on the odometer, but that's exactly what the famed million-mile Toyota Tundra did. Well, technically, it maxed out the odometer at 999,999, and the owner used a separate one to calculate the mileage accrued after that, but still.

Not only did the 2007 Tundra owned by one Victor Sheppard actually reach this lofty milestone, but it seemed in excellent condition after doing so. Of course, any enthusiast of the trusty Tundra will tell you that it's a rugged machine, but this may have been the hardiest model ever made. On racking up one million miles, Toyota, no doubt realizing the fantastic opportunity for publicity, took it upon itself to get involved. It bought the model from Sheppard, exchanging it for a free-of-charge Double Cab Limited Tundra from the then-new model year, 2016.

The Japanese auto giant set about learning whatever it could from the vehicle's remarkable longevity. According to Toyota, "the only area of the truck showing serious stress was the bed, which had been battered by the heavy equipment Sheppard, a veteran driver in the oil and gas industry, transported over the nine years he owned it." The conclusion, then, was that the bed was a weak spot, and so Toyota's team would design the Tundra that followed with a more durable bed. The Tundra is well known as Toyota's powerhouse truck, but this is something else entirely.