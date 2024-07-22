8 Reasons To Consider A Used Toyota Tundra For Your Next Truck

The Toyota Tundra doesn't have the long history of some other full-size trucks. When it started life as the T100 in 1992 it was a rousing failure in the U.S. The T100 was underpowered, more expensive, and smaller than the V8-powered trucks being pumped out by U.S. automakers back then. Years later in 1998, Toyota introduced the T150, which was immediately set upon by Ford for being very similar to the F-150 in terms of naming conventions. After some legal back and forth, Toyota agreed to remove the T150 name and the Tundra was officially born in 1999.

Toyota first assembled the truck at its Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Indiana before moving production to its Texas plant in 2008. So, while the truck has a Japanese nameplate, it's assembled in the same country where Toyota hopes to sell the highest number of them. They generally compete favorably against their American-made counterparts, and you may be considering buying one as your next truck.

Depending on whether you get one new or used, tow ratings for these trucks can reach as high as 12,000 pounds as of the 2023 model year. That's in the same neighborhood as the insanely popular Ford F-150, so you're not missing too much if you go with one over the other. With plenty of drivetrain options over the years, you could do much worse in terms of truck choices. Here are several other reasons why a used Tundra may be right for you.