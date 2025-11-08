Toyota Is Recalling More Tundras And Lexus SUVs Because Of These Engine Issues

Toyota is recalling yet even more Tundra trucks and Lexus GX and LX SUVs for potential engine failure. A press release from the automaker notes that this recall covers around 127,000 2022-2024 Toyota Tundras and 2022-2024 Lexus GX and LXs. This follows after a recall in March for the same engine failure risk. Toyota notes that the specific issue involves the potential for machining debris to remain in the engine during manufacture. Given the tight tolerances of modern drivetrains, that's much obviously less than optimal and can lead to a number of different issues up to and including the engine dying entirely.

If you think your Lexus or Toyota is involved in the recall, you can check sites from Toyota and Lexus or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall site. As is the case with all recalls, once a fix is decided on by Toyota, the repair work is free of charge. Toyota additionally notes that owners will be notified in January to advise the next course of action.