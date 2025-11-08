Toyota Is Recalling More Tundras And Lexus SUVs Because Of These Engine Issues
Toyota is recalling yet even more Tundra trucks and Lexus GX and LX SUVs for potential engine failure. A press release from the automaker notes that this recall covers around 127,000 2022-2024 Toyota Tundras and 2022-2024 Lexus GX and LXs. This follows after a recall in March for the same engine failure risk. Toyota notes that the specific issue involves the potential for machining debris to remain in the engine during manufacture. Given the tight tolerances of modern drivetrains, that's much obviously less than optimal and can lead to a number of different issues up to and including the engine dying entirely.
If you think your Lexus or Toyota is involved in the recall, you can check sites from Toyota and Lexus or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall site. As is the case with all recalls, once a fix is decided on by Toyota, the repair work is free of charge. Toyota additionally notes that owners will be notified in January to advise the next course of action.
A fix is still underway
More specifically, the engine in question is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, also called the "i-Force" engine by Toyota. While opting for a smaller-displacement forced-induction V6 over a V8 in the current iteration of the Tundras and Lexus LX models had the potential to offer better efficiency and better performance, it has proven to be a thorn in Toyota's side as of yet.
As mentioned earlier, Toyota does not have a fix solidified right now, potentially putting Toyota and Lexus owners in the lurch until engineers can figure out what's going on and how to get non-contaminated engines rolling out to drivers. Fortunately, new 2025 and 2026 model year Tundras and Lexus models don't appear to have the same issues. Of course, older Tundras and Lexus models still retain the legendary reliability the brands are known for. In a stroke of good news, it doesn't appear that any accidents have been reported as a result of the issue.