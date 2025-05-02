Common Problems With The Toyota Tundra Turbo V6 Engine (According To Owners)

2022 saw Toyota give its full-size pickup truck a major overhaul, with the biggest change coming in the form of its new powertrain. Much to many people's dismay, the beloved and longstanding V8 was snubbed for a new 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. Unfortunately, for Toyota, its new engine did not receive the warm welcome they had hoped for, and with good reason. Soon after it was launched, the new powerplant was subject to serious scrutiny from owners and mechanics alike. Consequently, Toyota ended up recalling over 100,000 2022-2023 Tundra's and Lexus LX 600's because of a manufacturing fault that could result in full engine failure.

According to Toyota, debris left over from a machining step during the engine assembly process could remain inside the V35A-FTS engine. Over time, that debris could disrupt oil flow, cause rough idling, knocking, failure to start — or worse, a complete loss of power while driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Toyota stated that there was an increased risk of crashing from sudden stalling due to the machining defect.

Toyota responded by offering affected owners with full engine replacements for no extra cost. However, questions around quality control and long-term reliability have persisted. Given the V6 engine replaced the famously indestructible V8, this high-profile mass recall left many questioning Toyota's legendary reputation for reliability.

