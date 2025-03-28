Toyota Tundra Recalls: How To Check If Your Truck Is Affected

While automakers do their utmost to ensure new releases are as problem-free and reliable as possible at launch, it's inevitable that some issues will slip through the net. Many will simply need to be addressed with repairs as the car ages, but more pressing issues will sometimes require a manufacturer to take action, and arrange repairs on their dime.

This is what's known as a recall — when the automaker asks for affected models to be checked in by customers for a free of charge repair. Usually, extremely common or dangerous issues are the type of concerns which will result in an automaker issuing a recall, more often than not due to outside pressures from concerned and disgruntled customers.

Toyota, as a brand, sports an enviable reputation for reliability, but that's not to say their products are entirely problem-free. The full-size Tundra, which is now in its third generation, is an example of a largely reliable truck which does suffer from a small number of common and troublesome issues, many of which have been addressed by manufacturer-issued recalls.

