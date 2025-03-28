Toyota Tundra Recalls: How To Check If Your Truck Is Affected
While automakers do their utmost to ensure new releases are as problem-free and reliable as possible at launch, it's inevitable that some issues will slip through the net. Many will simply need to be addressed with repairs as the car ages, but more pressing issues will sometimes require a manufacturer to take action, and arrange repairs on their dime.
This is what's known as a recall — when the automaker asks for affected models to be checked in by customers for a free of charge repair. Usually, extremely common or dangerous issues are the type of concerns which will result in an automaker issuing a recall, more often than not due to outside pressures from concerned and disgruntled customers.
Toyota, as a brand, sports an enviable reputation for reliability, but that's not to say their products are entirely problem-free. The full-size Tundra, which is now in its third generation, is an example of a largely reliable truck which does suffer from a small number of common and troublesome issues, many of which have been addressed by manufacturer-issued recalls.
Toyota's Tundra has been the subject of much criticism, thanks to a number of high-profile recalls in recent years
Toyota first launched the Tundra with the 2000 model year, sporting a powerful V8 engine under the hood, a well-equipped cabin, and a large bed at the rear — perfect for a wide range of arduous tasks.
Throughout the years, three generations of Tundra have been launched, with multiple facelifts used in order to keep the truck looking fresh. Each generation has been subject to a number of recalls, although it's the latest third-gen Tundra which has been garnering headlines in recent years, with one recall in particular causing concern for buyers. It's also the most recalled Toyota in the last decade, with 2022 and 2023 model years attracting no fewer than 10 recalls.
The recall in question was issued in May 2024, and involves machining debris produced during the manufacturing process left within the engine's internals. This inevitably causes permanent engine damage, and ultimately failure, which has left Toyota with no option other than to recall all affected models and replace the entire engine free of charge. Approximately 102,000 Toyota models with the V35A twin-turbocharged V6 engine have been recalled, with the mass majority being third-gen Tundra trucks.
Other recalls, such as tire-related issues in Summer 2024 or chafing fuel tubes which result in fuel leaks, also affect the third and current-gen Toyota Tundra.
Here's how to check if your Toyota Tundra has any outstanding recalls
The easiest way to check if your Toyota has an outstanding recall, is to use the online recall-checking tool on Toyota's website. Simply insert your registration details, state, and VIN, and then the system will automatically bring up any outstanding recalls. From here, you can then access the details on how to book in for the necessary work.
Alternatively, a simple check can be carried out on the NHTSA website, by searching for your year, make, and model. For instance, searching '2022 Toyota Tundra' highlights 10 outstanding recalls. This system, however, will not highlight which of those recalls your specific car has or hasn't had carried out.
Finally, a quick call or email to the customer service department of your local Toyota dealership is another way in which you can ask if your Toyota, Lexus, or Scion has any outstanding recalls. You can also then immediately book an appointment, should the dealership highlight any recalls which require your attention.