Toyota & Lexus Recall 140,000+ Vehicles: How To Check If Yours Is Affected

Toyota has voluntarily recalled around 140,000 vehicles in the United States. Three separate recalls were recently announced, all for different issues. The first models impacted are 2024 and 2025 Toyota Tacomas due to rear brake hoses that can become damaged while driving off-road. It's not among the biggest pickup recalls in the U.S. but is still a concerning issue for those affected. In a press release addressing the Tacoma recall, Toyota wrote, "The rear brake hoses in the subject vehicles can be damaged over time if there is enough build-up of mud and dirt inside the rear wheels from operating under certain off-road conditions. This can result in a brake fluid leak, increasing the risk of crash."

The second recall involves 2025 Camrys and Lexus NX crossovers as well as 2024 and 2025 Lexus RX models. These vehicles may have a center seatbelt in the second row that was damaged during the manufacturing process. Seatbelts use a small explosive charge as a pre-tensioning device, but that's not the issue here. According to Toyota, the damaged seatbelt assemblies don't meet strength requirements. A separate press release read, "If an occupant is belted in the second-row center seat with a damaged seatbelt, it may increase the risk of injury during certain crashes."

There are 1,716 vehicles included in the third recall, which relates to a faulty connection inside the steering column cable assembly that can prevent the air bag from deploying in a crash. The impacted models are from 2023 and 2024, and include the Toyota Corolla, Corolla Cross, Highlander, and Highlander Hybrid, as well as the Lexus NX and RX.

