Toyota Issues Not One, But Two Recalls For 400,000 Trucks And SUVs - Here Are The Problems
Generally speaking, Toyota is a car brand with an excellent reputation for reliability, but that does not mean the Japanese automotive is immune to recalls. And if you own a late-model Toyota truck or SUV, you'll probably want to keep reading, because your vehicle may be one of 400,000 vehicles that Toyota has recalled this month as part of two different recalls affecting three different models.
Issued on October 1, 2025, the wider-reaching of the two recalls is a noncompliance recall for certain 2023-2025 Sequoia SUVs and certain 2022-2025 Tundra pickups with both hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains, involving approximately 394,000 total vehicles. The Tundra and Sequoia recall is for an issue with the 14-inch center screen infotainment display, specifically relating to the back-up camera.
A potential software issue can cause the screen to turn either green or black, and if the glitch happens while the vehicle is in reverse, the rear-view camera would not display. A non-functioning camera wouldn't just be a possible safety issue for drivers; it would also fail to meet federal automotive safety standards, which have required rear-view cameras since 2018. Fortunately, the fix should be a relatively easy one, with Toyota dealers simply needing to update the display software to fix the glitch (free of charge, of course). Toyota says owners of the affected vehicles will be notified of the recall by late November.
Tacoma driveshaft safety issues
The second of the two recalls, also issued on October 1, affects a much smaller number of vehicles, but is a potentially more substantial issue than a simple display screen software glitch. This recall is for certain 2025 model year Toyota Tacoma pickup trucks equipped with four-wheel drive, with about 6,000 total vehicles affected. The recall covers a potentially defective part in the front driveshaft joint that can deform or break while driving. If the part fails, the truck could have issues turning; on full-time 4WD models, a failure of this part could potentially lead to the truck rolling away while the transmission is in park.
The 2025 Tacoma offers many different trim levels, and fortunately, from the perspective of this recall, at least, full-time 4WD is pretty rare in the lineup, coming only on the Limited trim. Toyota dealers will address the issue by inspecting all of the potentially affected vehicles to see if they have parts from the defective batch. Any defective components will be replaced with new ones, free of charge. As with the first recall, Toyota will be notifying all affected owners to have their trucks inspected in the coming weeks.
Not the first issue for Toyota trucks
Though the display screen recall is a relatively minor issue that should be easy to address via software, and the Tacoma driveshaft recall affects a relatively small number of vehicles, this is not the first time that Toyota's new-generation trucks have been affected by recalls and quality issues. The Tundra, in particular, has had a pretty rough go of things since its debut for the 2022 model year.
The Tundra's twin-turbo V6 engine has been plagued with issues during the few years it's been on the market, with Toyota having to recall over 100,000 vehicles because of manufacturing faults that could lead to complete engine failures. And other engine problems have persisted even for Tundras not affected by the recall. These two latest safety recalls might not be of the same size or severity as the Tundra's well-publicized engine issues, but they certainly won't help Toyota when it comes to reassuring owners and buyers who typically expect top-tier reliability and longevity from their trucks and SUVs.