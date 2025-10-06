Toyota Issues Not One, But Two Recalls For 400,000 Trucks And SUVs - Here Are The Problems

Generally speaking, Toyota is a car brand with an excellent reputation for reliability, but that does not mean the Japanese automotive is immune to recalls. And if you own a late-model Toyota truck or SUV, you'll probably want to keep reading, because your vehicle may be one of 400,000 vehicles that Toyota has recalled this month as part of two different recalls affecting three different models.

Issued on October 1, 2025, the wider-reaching of the two recalls is a noncompliance recall for certain 2023-2025 Sequoia SUVs and certain 2022-2025 Tundra pickups with both hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains, involving approximately 394,000 total vehicles. The Tundra and Sequoia recall is for an issue with the 14-inch center screen infotainment display, specifically relating to the back-up camera.

A potential software issue can cause the screen to turn either green or black, and if the glitch happens while the vehicle is in reverse, the rear-view camera would not display. A non-functioning camera wouldn't just be a possible safety issue for drivers; it would also fail to meet federal automotive safety standards, which have required rear-view cameras since 2018. Fortunately, the fix should be a relatively easy one, with Toyota dealers simply needing to update the display software to fix the glitch (free of charge, of course). Toyota says owners of the affected vehicles will be notified of the recall by late November.