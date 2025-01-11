Every Toyota Tacoma Trim (And The Key Differences Between Them)

Even after losing the V6 engine to a turbocharged four-cylinder last year, the Toyota Tacoma remains the most popular mid-size pickup truck in the U.S. Sales should hit full steam in 2025, which would be Tacoma's first full year on the market, thanks to the availability of two powertrain options, including a potent i-FORCE MAX hybrid with 326 hp.

But the latest Tacoma isn't just about powertrains — it offers XtraCab (two seats) and Double Cab (five seats) configuration, 5-ft or 6-ft beds, and eight different trims to suit most mid-size truck buyers. Want a barebones truck for work? There is a Tacoma for that. You can also count on the Tacoma to cross challenging terrains in certain trims and provide you with luxurious amenities in others. The selection has never been more diverse.

Still, Toyota treats each of its buyers equally when it comes to safety, which is worthy of admiration. Thus, every Tacoma trim comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 feature, which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Proactive Driving Assist.

There are some key differences between Tacoma trims, though. In this piece, we'll meticulously cover those, and dive deep into the standout features of each model. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the latest Tacoma, from the plain entry-level SR to the brash TRD Pro!