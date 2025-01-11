Every Toyota Tacoma Trim (And The Key Differences Between Them)
Even after losing the V6 engine to a turbocharged four-cylinder last year, the Toyota Tacoma remains the most popular mid-size pickup truck in the U.S. Sales should hit full steam in 2025, which would be Tacoma's first full year on the market, thanks to the availability of two powertrain options, including a potent i-FORCE MAX hybrid with 326 hp.
But the latest Tacoma isn't just about powertrains — it offers XtraCab (two seats) and Double Cab (five seats) configuration, 5-ft or 6-ft beds, and eight different trims to suit most mid-size truck buyers. Want a barebones truck for work? There is a Tacoma for that. You can also count on the Tacoma to cross challenging terrains in certain trims and provide you with luxurious amenities in others. The selection has never been more diverse.
Still, Toyota treats each of its buyers equally when it comes to safety, which is worthy of admiration. Thus, every Tacoma trim comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 feature, which includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams, and Proactive Driving Assist.
There are some key differences between Tacoma trims, though. In this piece, we'll meticulously cover those, and dive deep into the standout features of each model. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the latest Tacoma, from the plain entry-level SR to the brash TRD Pro!
Toyota Tacoma SR ($31,590 to $36,990)
Modern trucks aren't the barebones work machines of yore, focusing instead on power and luxury. Fortunately, with the SR trim, Toyota aims to capture some of that lost spirit. With 17-inch old-school steelies (alloys on 4WD models) and black plastic trim, the Tacoma SR looks positively spartan. You do get some niceties in the bed, like LED lighting, though. Fortunately, the Tacoma SR is available in RWD or 4WD form, and XtraCab with 6-ft bed or Double Cab with 5-ft bed configurations. Leaf springs in the back are standard.
Inside, fabric-trimmed seats include a 6-way adjustable driver seat for comfort, and the steering wheel tilts and telescopes, too. Also, the opening and starting procedure will feel modern, as the Tacoma SR comes with a Smart Key system, but only for the driver's side. Unfortunately, climate control is an option. Still, you can charge your devices via the two USB-C ports, and even use Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on the 8-inch infotainment. Don't get too excited about listening to music, though, as the Tacoma SR only supports up to six speakers.
Tacoma SR's entry-level 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder makes 228 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque, paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. You can also choose a 6-speed manual for the same price, and receive a bump to 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, but only on four-door, 4WD models. That said, the Tacoma manual didn't impress us during our testing this year.
Toyota Tacoma SR5 ($36,220 to $40,990)
While the SR trim is fine if you only use the Tacoma as a work truck, the SR5 seems like the more sensible choice for most people. To start with, the SR5 brings another power surge to 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque, though it can't be optioned with the manual. Even so, you can choose between RWD or 4WD, and Double Cab with a longer 6-ft bed. Also, the rear suspension is multi-link with coil springs, which should improve comfort and handling. As standard, every Tacoma SR5 comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, and a color-keyed rear bumper.
Inside, the SR5 offers optional heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and automatic climate control — features unavailable on the SR trim. You can also upgrade to the 10-speaker JBL sound system, which includes a removable FLEX portable Bluetooth speaker. The 8-inch infotainment screen remains the same, though the Smart Key now also works on the passenger side. Another interesting upgrade would be the power-sliding rear window, which is available as an option.
The Tacoma SR5 can also be equipped with an Integrated Trailer Brake Controller (ITBC) with a Multi-Information Display inside. Also, as part of the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 feature, the SR5 trim adds Proactive Driving Assist (PDA), which can detect objects sooner and operate the brakes/steering wheel to prevent a crash. Also, the Blind Spot Monitor is standard on the SR5 and only optional on the Tacoma SR.
Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner ($38,120)
Toyota's pickup trucks in the U.S. have a reputation for being tough and off-road ready. And the TRD PreRunner trim is the cheapest way to get some off-road goodies in your Tacoma. That is, of course, if you are into Baja-style off-roading, because you can only have the TRD PreRunner in rear-wheel drive. Fortunately, there is an automatic limited-slip differential to help you with traction.
Still, the limitations don't end there; you can only have the TRD PreRunner in the XtraCab body configuration and 8-speed automatic transmission and the 278-hp tune of the engine. Furthermore, to accentuate its off-road credentials, Toyota equips this trim with leaf springs in the back. They might make the ride a bit more truck-ish, but help with wheel articulation when off-roading.
The Tacoma does look more enticing with this trim, though. A "TACOMA" stamped tailgate with bumper comes standard, along with special 17-inch TRD PreRunner alloy wheels. Wrapped around those wheels are BFGoodrich Trail Terrain T/A tires, which should provide more traction on slippery terrain than regular highway tires.
Inside, the TRD PreRunner borrows some of the goodies from the entry-level SR5 trim, though brings some important upgrades, like a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and automatic climate control. A leather-trimmed steering wheel is standard, too, and you also get a fold-flat passenger seat and lockable rear storage panel. As for safety, the TRD PreRunner gets the same systems as the SR5 trim.
Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport ($39,400 to $43,100)
The TRD PreRunner is a fun, back-to-basics off-road truck, but the TRD Sport is where things start to get real. To begin with, the Tacoma TRD Sport is available with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, which adds an electric motor for 326 hp and massive 465 lb-ft of torque, while providing slightly higher fuel economy. Selectable 4WD with a two-speed transfer case is standard on the TRD Sport, and the manual is available with the non-hybrid engine. However, the Tacoma TRD Sport is only available as a Double Cab, with a 5-ft or 6-ft bed.
Outside, this trim comes standard with 18-inch TRD Sport alloy wheels and shares most of the same cosmetic features as the TRD PreRunner. Unfortunately, no other significant off-road goodies are available. For instance, the TRD Sport has no locking differentials or all-terrain tires, and comes with the same suspension components as the SR5. Yup, this means it has coil springs in the rear.
Inside, though, you can opt for 8-way adjustable driver and passenger seats and upgrade to SofTex upholstery with ventilation. A heated steering wheel is also optional, and you can also pay extra for dual-zone climate control. Other options include a Qi-compatible wireless charger and a digital rearview mirror. Still, perhaps the most important option in the TRD Sport is the availability of a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, which would look quite nice next to the 12.3-inch digital driver's display. A 400W/120V bed-mounted AC power supply is also available as an option in the TRD Sport.
Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road ($41,800 to $43,400)
Want the off-roading sweet spot in the Tacoma range? Then look no further than the TRD Off-Road trim. The 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Off-Road is a great all-rounder, which remains affordable while bringing several off-road upgrades to the table. It also features some cosmetic upgrades that completely transform the Taco. These include contrast wheel arches and bumpers, along with special TRD Off-Road alloy wheels wrapped in 265/70R17 all-terrain tires. Like the TRD Sport, the TRD Off-Road is only available in Double Cab with a 5-ft or 6-ft bed, both transmission and engine options, and standard 4WD.
The biggest upgrade over the Tacoma TRD Sport, though, is the availability of the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control (CRAWL), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC) systems. These should make life much easier for novice off-roaders. The MTS feature, for instance, offers the choice between dirt, sand, mud, snow, rock, and auto mode while adapting the 4WD system. Meanwhile, the other systems serve as a sort of cruise control for off-roading.
Furthermore, you get an electronically controlled locking rear differential on the TRD Off-Road, and an optional stabilizer disconnect mechanism. The excellent 3D Multi-Terrain Monitor (MTM) with selectable front, side, and rear cameras is available as an option, too. For better protection when off-roading, the TRD Off-Road comes with a composite front skid plate, too. Inside, the TRD Off-Road gets all the same features as the TRD Sport, and the same optional extras.
Toyota Tacoma Limited ($54,050 to $57,375)
Are all those TRD variants too hardcore for you? Maybe you want a more luxurious take on the mid-size pickup truck. Then, the Tacoma Limited might be the perfect trim for you. It's the antithesis of Tacoma's off-road-focused trims, with slick 18-inch wheels, chrome exhaust tips, Toyota logos with backlight, front and rear mudguards, and power running boards.
The Tacoma Limited is also available only in Double Cab form with a 5-ft bed, further emphasizing its lifestyle leitmotif. Four-wheel drive is standard, too, though you can choose between the regular and hybrid engine options, paired exclusively to the 8-speed automatic. The i-FORCE MAX hybrid features an electronic locking center differential, while the regular gas engine is paired with a 2-speed transfer case.
Still, perhaps the biggest upgrade in the Limited trim is the Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS). Featuring adjustable electronic dampers, this feature improves the Tacoma's ride quality on bad pavement in Normal mode but also stiffens things up in Sport mode for better handling. During our 2024 Toyota Tacoma first-drive review, we found that the Limited was quieter, too.
The Tacoma Limited also has the most feature-packed interior of all trims. Heated and ventilated front seats trimmed in SofTex. Leather-trimmed and heated steering wheel. Dual-zone automatic climate control. Digital key that enables you to unlock and start the truck using your smartphone. Qi-compatible wireless charger. A standard 14-inch infotainment and 12.3-inch driver's information display. There is even a Heads-Up Display that keeps the most important information always in sight. Basically, every modern automotive feature is standard.
Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter ($64,230 to $65,580)
Overlanding has become a thing lately. So, somewhat predictably, Toyota has prepared a special overlanding trim for its best-selling truck, which comes packed with special off-road features. The 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter is truly special, with upgrades that have previously only been available as aftermarket add-ons.
Some notable overlanding features include steel skid plates, a high-mounted exhaust tip and an ARB steel rear bumper, two electrical outlets powered by a 2400W inverter, a high-output air compressor, an ARB bed utility bar with removable MOLLE panels, a bright 20-inch LED light bar, Rigid Industries white/amber fog lights, and even auxiliary toggle switches inside to control optional camping upgrades. Speaking of which, you can further customize the Tacoma Trailhunter with the Associated Accessory Products program (AAP) through any Toyota dealership, and add tents, storage gear, and more.
Your off-roading needs will also be fully covered with the Tacoma Trailhunter. Special Old Man Emu forged monotube position-sensitive coil-overs with remote reservoirs with a 0.5-inch lift ensure better drivability over uneven terrain, aided by a locking rear differential, Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism (SDM), and the Multi-Terrain Select system. Cool-looking 18-inch bronze wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires are standard, too.
Inside, the Tacoma Trailhunter comes standard with the 14-inch infotainment and 12.3-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone climate control, and SofTex-trimmed seats. The Trailhunter comes standard with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine with 4WD and an 8-speed automatic, and is available in Double Cab body style with either a 5-ft or 6-ft bed.
Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro ($65,230)
While the Tacoma Trailhunter is designed to reach remote places, the Tacoma TRD Pro is created to bring your Baja dreams to life. It's Toyota's answer to the Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Ford Ranger Raptor, and thus features some advanced suspension tech, like 2.5-inch Fox QS3 Internal Bypass coil-overs with adjustable compression and the Trailhunter's Stabilizer Disconnect Mechanism. A two-speed transfer case with an electronically locking rear differential is standard, too.
Still, the TRD Pro's "pièce de résistance" feature is definitely the IsoDynamic seats, which have their own air-over-oil shock absorbers that significantly improve comfort on bumpy terrains, while also keeping your head stabilized. They look quite striking, too, and come with all luxury features, such as heating, ventilation, and 6-way power adjustment. Predictably, as the top-of-the-range model, the Tacoma TRD Pro gets most other goodies inside. These include the larger 14-inch/12.3-inch screen combo, powered moonroof, Digital Key, dual-zone climate control, and more.
People also won't mistake your TRD Pro for any other Tacoma trim. Special TRD Pro black alloy wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T all-terrain tires, LED light bar, ARB steel rear bumper, TRD black performance exhaust, high-clearance front bumper with red recovery points, and black roof and wheel arches all give it a racy look. Moreover, there is an aluminum front skid plate and protection for the fuel tank and transfer case. The TRD Pro comes standard with the hybrid powertrain, and only in Double Cab with a 5-ft bed.