Here's What The N Stands For On Your Car's Transmission Gear Selector

Since the N (neutral) position unties the driving wheels from the transmission, it's the ideal setting for recovery when the car gets stuck in snow or mud. With the transmission in neutral, pushing or towing the car is more straightforward. Keep this in mind the next time you encounter an emergency.

In addition, you can place the gear selector in neutral at traffic lights or when stopping the vehicle momentarily. In this situation, make it a habit to engage the parking brakes whenever the gear is in neutral. Unlike in Park, when the transmission is locked, shifting to N frees the front axles from the gearbox, allowing the vehicle to creep forward or backward on hills or slopes.

Finally, the N gear is suitable when, for some reason, the gas pedal becomes unresponsive. In this case, selecting neutral will disengage the gearbox and prevent the vehicle from speeding further, allowing it to coast smoothly before applying the brakes.