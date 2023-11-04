What Happens If You Shift To Reverse While Driving?

The consequences of shifting into reverse while driving will depend on whether the vehicle has an automatic or manual gearbox. If you have a newer car with an automatic transmission, putting the gearshift lever into reverse (R) while driving will do nothing but turn on the backing camera and disengage the gearbox from the engine like it's in N or neutral. And since the transmission is acting like it's in neutral, pushing the throttle pedal or revving the engine will not affect forward motion.

If you expect the gearbox to shatter in smithereens when forcefully shifting from drive (D) to reverse (R), the reverse inhibitor prevents that. Automakers know that people could do some dumb things with their cars, so they thought ahead and installed a feature that prevents the gearbox from shifting into reverse gear when the car is moving forward.

What happens is shifting from D to R while moving disengages the gearbox until the vehicle slows down to a crawl (less than five mph) before connecting the reverse gear, precisely the reason why automakers recommend shifting into drive or reverse only when the vehicle is at a stop or when the wheels are not moving. But for vehicles without reverse inhibitors, shifting into reverse while driving will most likely stall the engine.