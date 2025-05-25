10 Bad Car Sounds You Might Hear While Driving, And What They Could Mean

In the animal kingdom, hissing is a sign of distress and that's true of cars too. Hissing under the hood could mean a few different things, depending on where the sound is coming from and whether you hear it during operation or after shutting off the engine. The usual suspects are issues in the cooling or exhaust systems, or sometimes even leaking hoses.

Advertisement

As the name suggests, the cooling system works to keep your vehicle engine cool by regulating its temperature, getting it up to operating heat and preventing it from overheating. When fuel combusts in the engine, it creates pressure that moves the pistons and also generates heat. That heat is absorbed by the liquid coolant, which circulates through hoses between the engine and radiator, where it's released as hot air. To work correctly, the engine, radiator, water pump, cooling fan, hoses, and thermostat all need to work in sync. If one or more of those parts are damaged the engine could overheat, causing fluids to sizzle and hiss.

Damage to the exhaust pipe, exhaust manifold, or gaskets could also cause hissing. Alternatively, hissing might come from damaged hoses, allowing fluid to escape through cracks and pinholes like air escaping a pinched balloon. Popping the hood could point you toward the source, just look for steam and be careful not to touch hot engine components.

Advertisement