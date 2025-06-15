How Parking Brakes Work (And Why They're Also Called Emergency Brakes)

Modern vehicles tend to come equipped with more technologically advanced safety features than some owners are even aware of. While many of those systems can be pricey to repair when they malfunction, few would likely argue that some of the more notable modern safety features aren't worth the extra money.

Advertisement

There are, however, a few more tried and true safety options that don't really need many modern upgrades to be effective, and that includes the good old Parking Brake, also referred to as the Emergency Brake. Whatever you call it, the function is one and the same — to ensure that a vehicle is incapable of rolling away when it is stationary or parked on a hill. Whether you're a new driver or one who's been on the road for several years, it is probable that you already know what Parking Brakes are designed to do. But it's equally probable that you don't know how they work.

As it is, the function is the same whether your vehicle's system is engaged via push button, foot pedal, or a more traditional hand lever between the driver and passenger seats. But the system is completely different from the vehicle's primary hydraulic braking system. The Parking Brake does not even function using hydraulics; instead, it engages steel cables that are connected to the vehicle's drum brakes. When engaged, those cables are intended to apply adequate force to prevent the vehicle's wheels from moving.

Advertisement