5 Mopars Powered By Chrysler's 3.6L V6 Pentastar Engine

The Chrysler Pentastar V6 engine was first introduced at the 2009 New York Auto Show, and the first vehicles to use it were 2011 model year models. The idea behind the Pentastar was to replace a messy lineup of seven aging V6 engines with a single modern, efficient, and flexible powerplant that Chrysler could drop into almost anything it built.

Fast forward a few years, and the Pentastar can be found in tons of Dodge vehicles, including the Dodge Charger and the Dodge Challenger, but also other Chrysler products from the past 15 years or so. From a power perspective, the Pentastar 3.6-liter pushes out between 283 and 305 horsepower and between 251 and 269 lb-ft of torque, depending on the application and version.

Stellantis, then still called FCA, didn't let the Pentastar languish. In 2016, this powertrain was upgraded with variable valve lift, carbon-coated wrist pins, plastic manifold covers, and more. Overall, the Pentastar is one of the most consequential engines Chrysler ever made, because of how many of them were sold and how many vehicles rely on it.

Paired with the right vehicle and the right model year, the 3.6-liter V6 has built a solid reputation for being smooth, efficient, and dependable. With that in mind, let's take a look at five Mopars powered by the Pentastar, what makes each of them worth considering, and which model years deserve a closer look before you actually consider them.