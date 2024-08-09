What Does SXT Mean For Dodge Chargers And Challengers?
After decades of producing tire-shredding, high-octane muscle cars that lay down thick, smoky burnouts on every drag strip, Dodge finally hopped on the electrification train following the launch of its first hybrid car, the plug-in hybrid Dodge Hornet R/T. The Detroit-based automaker has since intensified its EV push by introducing the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona, with that decision coming on the heels of parent company Stellantis' resolve to steer its manufacturing efforts toward electric vehicle production. Naturally, that sort of commitment meant that the gas-thirsty Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger had to be put out to pasture.
However, during their production days, the once-beloved muscle cars could be had in a wide selection of trim levels, with the SXT being one of the most popular models. The SXT's popularity can be explained by its positioning as an entry-level trim that was accessible for budget-conscious drivers.
Take the 2023 Dodge Challenger SXT, for instance, which had a relatively affordable starting price tag of $32,800 (MSRP). That made the price gap between the base SXT and the range-topping 2023 Challenger SRT Super Stock a whopping $58,500, given the latter's $91,300 starting price (MSRP). Being popular, however, doesn't always equate to knowing the SXT in-depth, so let's explore the meaning of the SXT trim as used in Dodge Chargers and Challengers.
The SXT in Dodge vehicles stands for Standard Extra
In the FAQ page about the 2023 Charger, Dodge says that the SXT designation as used in the performance sedan stands for "Standard Extra." The name is also used for models such as the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Durango. Despite being a base model in all these vehicles, the SXT grade is not lacking in features. A prime example of this is the 2023 Dodge Charger SXT, which comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-season tires, LED headlights, keyless entry and push-button start, remote start, power front seats, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Dodge Charger SXT also offers a substantial amount of power for an entry-level model. Its 3.6-liter Chrysler Pentastar V6 engine develops 292 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque in rear-wheel drive models, and up to 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque in all-wheel drive variants. In either case, output is routed to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Challenger SXT uses the same engine, but is a tad more potent, with its own powertrain making 303 horsepower and 268 lb-ft of torque. Although it's not as powerful as the Challenger or AWD Charger SXT, the 2024 Dodge Durango still delivers a respectable 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque.