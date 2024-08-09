What Does SXT Mean For Dodge Chargers And Challengers?

After decades of producing tire-shredding, high-octane muscle cars that lay down thick, smoky burnouts on every drag strip, Dodge finally hopped on the electrification train following the launch of its first hybrid car, the plug-in hybrid Dodge Hornet R/T. The Detroit-based automaker has since intensified its EV push by introducing the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona, with that decision coming on the heels of parent company Stellantis' resolve to steer its manufacturing efforts toward electric vehicle production. Naturally, that sort of commitment meant that the gas-thirsty Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger had to be put out to pasture.

However, during their production days, the once-beloved muscle cars could be had in a wide selection of trim levels, with the SXT being one of the most popular models. The SXT's popularity can be explained by its positioning as an entry-level trim that was accessible for budget-conscious drivers.

Take the 2023 Dodge Challenger SXT, for instance, which had a relatively affordable starting price tag of $32,800 (MSRP). That made the price gap between the base SXT and the range-topping 2023 Challenger SRT Super Stock a whopping $58,500, given the latter's $91,300 starting price (MSRP). Being popular, however, doesn't always equate to knowing the SXT in-depth, so let's explore the meaning of the SXT trim as used in Dodge Chargers and Challengers.

