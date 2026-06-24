5 Things To Know About The Jeep Grand Cherokee's Hurricane 4 Engine

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the poster child of American SUVs. It quite literally burst onto the scene in 1992 at that year's North American International Auto Show, when it came crashing through the glass walls of Cobo Hall in Detroit to show the audience what it was all about. Since then, the Grand Cherokee has been the more sensible side of the Jeep coin, with the Wrangler occupying the other. Its generational evolutions have helped it retain its place in the American SUV hierarchy, but its most recent transformation has brought with it an engine that is as strange as it is impressive.

On October 28th 2025, Jeep unveiled the next-generation updates coming to the 2026 Grand Cherokee. Among those updates was its new powerplant, Stellantis's Hurricane 4. The industry has gravitated towards ever more complex and strange engine designs in the name of efficiency, and the Hurricane 4 is one of the most impressive examples of this new breed. The most surface-level explanation for the Hurricane 4 is that it is an inline four-cylinder with a turbocharger. It puts out an impressive 324 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. However, upon closer inspection, the Hurricane 4 reveals its complexity, and there's a lot to digest about this engine. Every nook and cranny is stuffed with tech that makes the Hurricane 4 a powerful, efficient, and complicated power plant.