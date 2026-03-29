What Are Atkinson Cycle Engines, And When Did Cars Start Using Them?

The four-cycle, or Otto cycle, engines that powers today's cars derived from designs attributed to pioneers like Nicholaus Otto, for whom the Otto cycle is named. Otto received a patent for his design, featuring four equal length strokes, in 1887. At that time in history, many others, like Gottlieb Daimler and Wilhelm Maybach were involved with Otto's, and some other designs as well.

While the Otto cycle engine was powerful for its time, it had very low thermal efficiency — the net power an engine produces from the fuel it burns. The heat produced by burning fuel, and its resulting expansion during the combustion cycle is what actually drives the engine. James Atkinson patented his design for a modified-four-stroke engine in 1882. The Atkinson cycle engine had similarities to the Otto cycle, but with higher thermal efficiency. However, it was far less powerful at lower rpm, and too complex to allow worry-free operation at higher speeds.

Both designs have the same four operating strokes — intake, compression, power, and exhaust. The difference is the Atkinson cycle engine employs a complex connecting rod contraption that delivers intake and compression strokes that are shorter than its power and exhaust strokes. Efficiency gains are attributed to the Atkinson cycle's shorter compression wasting less energy trying to achieve optimum compression. The Atkinson cycle engine was never widely used by automakers, but the theory behind its efficiency likely inspired the invention of the Miller cycle engine 70 years later. Mazda used the Miller-cycle engine for a couple of model years starting in 1994.

Instead of the complexities of the variable piston stroke found in the true Atkinson cycle, Miller's design approximated the Atkinson cycle by keeping the intake valve open well into the compression stroke to achieve its efficiency gains. Then Miller added a supercharger to offset the design's inherently low power.