What Was The First Engine To Feature Variable Valve Timing & Why Was It Such A Game Changer?

The first production car engine with variable valve timing (VVT) came from Alfa Romeo in 1980. It was installed in the fuel-injected Alfa Romeo Spider. Before this, a few experimental systems existed, but Alfa was the first to get it into real-world customers' hands. The system used a variator to adjust timing on the intake valves.

Advertisement

This wasn't a minor tweak. Until then, engines were stuck with fixed cam timing, which meant compromises. Alfa's system changed that by giving the engine flexibility; aggressive timing when you needed speed, and relaxed timing when you wanted smooth cruising. It's certainly one of the most important discoveries that changed the automotive industry forever.

Alfa's VVT setup didn't offer infinite adjustment like modern systems, but it marked a major leap in engine tuning without resorting to complex or bulky mechanical add-ons. This innovation also made the Spider 2000 a hit in the US and one of the best Alfa Romeo cars of all time.