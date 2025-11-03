Detonation Vs Pre-Ignition: What's The Difference?

When your car starts making a metallic knocking sound under the hood, you'd assume it could only be one thing: the engine. However, there are two common culprits, and they're definitely not the same. They're detonation and pre-ignition. While both come from the engine's air-fuel mixture igniting at the wrong time, there's a big difference between the two when the ignition happens. Detonation happens after the spark plug fires. Pre-ignition, as its name would suggest, happens before.

In a typical four-stroke internal combustion engine, the process starts with the intake stroke (when the piston moves downward to draw in a mixture of air and fuel). As the piston rises, it compresses that mixture, and the spark plug ignites it at just the right moment. That's what forces the piston back down in the combustion stroke. Then, the final exhaust stroke pushes spent gases out of the cylinder. Combustion (either too early or too late) throws this precise sequence completely off balance. Either way, detonation or pre-ignition can spell complete disaster for an engine.