Sorry, The 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Really Doesn't Need A HEMI

No American suburban scene is complete without a Jeep Grand Cherokee, and there's a reason for that. The Grand Cherokee made a strong first impression not only because it was driven through a window (search "1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee reveal" on YouTube) but because it marked an important stage in the evolution of the SUV. It took the concept of the Range Rover and Jeep's own Wagoneer—combining off-road capability with car-like amenities—to a wider audience.

Three decades later, the Grand Cherokee is still many new-car shopper's go-to option for a rugged vehicle that can also serve as an everyday family hauler. But its evolution has slowed. The current-generation Grand Cherokee—known as the WL—dates back to the 2021 model year and receives only a few changes for 2026. The biggest news is under the hood, where a new four-cylinder engine debuts as the 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain bows out.

This year's Grand Cherokee may not shift paradigms like the original, but all Jeep needs to do is hold the line against other aging models like the Ford Explorer, Nissan Pathfinder, and Honda Pilot, with the newer Chevrolet Traverse, Honda Passport, and Toyota Grand Highlander offering fresher competition. And luckily for Jeep, there wasn't too much about the WL Grand Cherokee that needed fixing in the first place.