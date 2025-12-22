The 2026 Pathfinder Desperately Needed An Update, But Did Nissan Go Far Enough?

Few cars are as aptly named as the Nissan Pathfinder. As part of the original cadre of more-civilized SUVs, it helped bring utility vehicles from the wilderness into the mainstream. Those early Pathfinders counted the original Toyota 4Runner, Mitsubishi Montero, Jeep Cherokee, and Ford Explorer among their boxy brethren, but it's the latter that Nissan's midsize SUV has hewed most closely to in the ensuing decades.

Like the Explorer, the Pathfinder got bigger in the 2000s, went crossover in the 2010s, and was last redesigned around the start of the current decade. The Pathfinder's crossover makeover wasn't as successful, though, and in a move that's unfortunately typical of Nissan in recent times, an update that arrived didn't arrive soon enough.

The current-generation Pathfinder made up some ground with handsome styling and a thoughtfully-designed interior, but having launched for the 2021 model year it's now starting to show its age as well. And with Nissan recovering from financial near-death, small updates are all it gets for the 2026 model year. But those updates should be enough to keep it rolling down the right path.