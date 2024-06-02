The Best Nissan Pathfinder Years Based On Resale Value (And Which To Avoid)

Nissan's Pathfinder has been a fixture in the SUV landscape for nearly 40 years. Starting as a two-door SUV in the late 1980s (and sporting one of Nissan's most underrated engines), the Pathfinder has evolved from a rough-riding but offroad-capable SUV in into a comfortable, well-liked, and family-friendly SUV that, in its latest guise, manages to seat eight passengers.

Unfortunately, while reviewers have broadly liked the Pathfinder, the ownership experience for Nissan's SUV hasn't always been so great. The Pathfinder has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable Nissan models, partly because of the severe transmission-related issues that plagued two separate generations of the SUV. This makes buying a used Pathfinder just that little bit more complicated, as you'll have to make your way through a minefield of issues to pick out the best model years to go for. Thankfully, that's something we can help with.

We've gone through customer complaints, professional reviews, and evaluated resale values to identify a handful of safe and good-value Pathfinder years that you should prioritize if you're buying a used model — plus quite a few Pathfinder years you'd do best to avoid. Some of this might not be good news if you're already a Pathfinder owner, but anyone looking to pick up a decent SUV at a reasonable price might find our list interesting.