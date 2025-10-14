Jeep's Most Interesting 2026 Grand Wagoneer Is Electrified, But Don't Call It A Hybrid
It's fair to say that 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer rights a few wrongs. For a start, it has the badge shoppers always expected it to have: the Jeep logo, proudly spelled out across the hood and on the rear, rather than masquerading as a confusing sub-brand. Then there's what's missing now, namely the "regular" Wagoneer. Jeep has wisely done away with it, too.
The result is simplified, even if it means the 2026 Grand Wagoneer spans a much broader trim range than before. Prices begin at $62,145 (plus a hefty $2,595 destination fee) for the base 4x2 trim, or another $3k on top for 4x4. Add a further $3k to each of those for the long-wheelbase version.
Gone, thankfully, is Jeep's confusing "Series" trim nomenclature: the new Limited Altitude starts at $73,735 for the standard 4x4 version, while the flagship Summit Obsidian is from $95,985 (both including destination). The whole range is not only easier to understand in your nearest Jeep dealership compared to the 2025 Grand Wagoneer, but also — so the company promises — easier to cross-shop with rivals from GM's nameplates.
All the same, the most interesting new Grand Wagoneer is one that has no comparison at Chevy or Ford.
It's a range-extended EV, not a plug-in hybrid
Joining the lineup later in the 2026 model year — and as yet unpriced — the new Grand Wagoneer REEV (or Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) will be the flagship of Jeep's SUVs. Instead of the 3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo (SO) found in the regular Grand Wagoneer, with its 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque, the REEV will combine a simplified version of the venerable Pentastar V6 gas engine with two electric motors and a 92 kWh battery.
The wheel are powered exclusively by those electric motors, for all-wheel drive and instantaneous torque. That means no dip in power output, regardless of whether the gas engine is acting as a mobile generator or if the SUV is in EV-only mode.
The estimated 647 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque that results, Jeep says, will make this the quickest and most powerful Grand Wagoneer ever. 0-60 mph should arrive in 5.0 seconds, making it faster than a Dodge Durango R/T with its 5.7-liter HEMI V8, though not a swift as the 3.5 second run a Durango SRT Hellcat's supercharged 6.2L HEMI V8 can manage.
That burly Dodge, though, can't drive for an estimated 150 miles or so on electric power alone. Jeep says the Grand Wagoneer REEV should — with a full battery, and its 20 gallon gas tank full — be capable of 500 miles of total range.
A broader span of gadgets and luxury
It'll look much like the rest of the revamped 2026 Grand Wagoneer range, with an all-new fascia — including LED lighting, an illuminated grille that's now positioned higher and further forward to look more aggressive — and T-shaped running lamps in the lower bumper. Jeep hasn't confirmed REEV pricing yet, but the electrified drivetrain won't be a single option; rather, it'll be available on multiple trims, spanning a variety of price points.
Those trims will obviously affect the creature comforts inside. Leather is standard from the base Grand Wagoneer and Limited trims up; Limited Reserve gets a tri-pane sunroof, power steps, a head-up display — that's larger and projected further down the road than the current example — and a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system. By the time you hit the Summit trim, there's a fully-wrapped Nappa leather cabin with open pore walnut, while the Summit Reserve gets an optional red interior, 23-speaker audio, ventilated rear seats, front passenger display, and a cooler integrated into the front console.
Shedding the complexity of the old Grand Wagoneer (and the confusingly positioned Wagoneer) is likely no bad thing, and Jeep has high hopes for the new model when it lands in dealerships later this year. The big question — and one the automaker won't be drawn on yet — is just how many buyers will go for the Grand Wagoneer REEV with its complex but clever range-extender system. Given the various upheavals in electrification at Stellantis' North American brands, there's no small amount of "wait and see" in Jeep's strategy.