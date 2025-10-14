Jeep's Most Interesting 2026 Grand Wagoneer Is Electrified, But Don't Call It A Hybrid

It's fair to say that 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer rights a few wrongs. For a start, it has the badge shoppers always expected it to have: the Jeep logo, proudly spelled out across the hood and on the rear, rather than masquerading as a confusing sub-brand. Then there's what's missing now, namely the "regular" Wagoneer. Jeep has wisely done away with it, too.

The result is simplified, even if it means the 2026 Grand Wagoneer spans a much broader trim range than before. Prices begin at $62,145 (plus a hefty $2,595 destination fee) for the base 4x2 trim, or another $3k on top for 4x4. Add a further $3k to each of those for the long-wheelbase version.

Jeep

Gone, thankfully, is Jeep's confusing "Series" trim nomenclature: the new Limited Altitude starts at $73,735 for the standard 4x4 version, while the flagship Summit Obsidian is from $95,985 (both including destination). The whole range is not only easier to understand in your nearest Jeep dealership compared to the 2025 Grand Wagoneer, but also — so the company promises — easier to cross-shop with rivals from GM's nameplates.

All the same, the most interesting new Grand Wagoneer is one that has no comparison at Chevy or Ford.