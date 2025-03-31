2025 Jeep Wagoneer: The 5 Coolest Interior Features
The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer stands out in the full-size SUV market by combining luxury, capability, and practicality. Now in its fourth year since returning in 2022, it offers a new option for luxury SUV shoppers. And with pricing ranging from $59,945 to $73,945, the Wagoneer does, in fact, offer premium features at a more accessible price point than its luxury sibling, the Grand Wagoneer. Beyond the expected premium materials and build quality, Jeep's designers have incorporated thoughtful innovations that enhance both comfort and functionality.
Powering the Wagoneer is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission**. While rear-wheel drive comes standard, Jeep offers three different four-wheel-drive systems for anyone looking for an SUV with serious off-road capability. Additionally, the Wagoneer has a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds, which is the highest for any Jeep model currently available in the US.
For 2025, power-folding mirrors are now available across all models. Advanced safety features such as lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are now standard. Inside, the spacious cabin accommodates up to eight passengers across three rows, with the option for second-row captain's chairs that reduce seating to seven but enhance comfort. The attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin, from the precision-stitched leather surfaces to the intuitive placement of controls and storage solutions. Let's get into some of the cool interior features that this vehicle has to offer.
The McIntosh audio experience
Jeep and McIntosh have been in partnership for some years now, and the audio system returns for the 2025 model as an optional package. This system includes 19 strategically placed speakers powered by a 17-channel, 950-watt amplifier, plus a 10-inch subwoofer for deep bass, creating a consistent and detailed sound experience throughout the cabin.
The speakers are designed for specific purposes: tweeters handle high frequencies for crisp, clear highs, midrange drivers focus on vocals and instruments for accurate sound reproduction, and a 10-inch subwoofer delivers deep, controlled bass without overpowering the rest of the audio. McIntosh's LD/HP® (Low Distortion/High Performance) technology reduces distortion, especially at higher volumes, ensuring the sound remains clear and detailed even when turned up loud. The system also incorporates McIntosh's signature blue power meters, displayed on the Wagoneer's infotainment screen. These meters show real-time audio output levels, adding a functional and visually appealing element that reflects McIntosh's audio heritage.
The advanced digital 3D surround system is tailored specifically for the Wagoneer's interior, adjusting the sound to account for different seating positions and the vehicle's acoustics. To achieve this, Mcintosh engineers had to build the system components from scratch. The MX950 supports a wide range of audio sources, from streaming services to high-resolution digital files.
The massive triple-screen dashboard
This model's dashboard is a smart blend of digital displays of up to 40 inches, and at the heart of it are three screens that work together to keep you informed, entertained, and in control without feeling overwhelmed**. The main feature is the 10.1-inch touchscreen in the center of the dashboard, which is easy to navigate with clear menus and quick responses. This screen lets you control everything from music to navigation.
Next to it is the 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster behind the steering wheel. For the front passenger, there's an optional 10.3-inch screen built into the dashboard. This lets them control their own entertainment, navigation, or device connections without distracting the driver. It's a nice touch for shared rides where both people want to use different features.
The system runs on Jeep's Uconnect 5 platform, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for easy smartphone integration. It also works with Amazon Fire TV and Alexa, turning the Wagoneer into a connected hub for work and play. Plus, there's a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to keep all your devices online. The screens in this system work together, have cool graphics, and the interface is consistent across all displays.
The family-friendly second-row captain's chairs
Seating design has come a long way in cars, and long gone are the days when car seats served only their singular purpose. However, while many vehicles focus primarily on front-seat luxury, the Wagoneer extends premium comfort throughout the cabin, with particular attention to the second-row experience. The standard configuration includes a second-row bench seat that provides space for three passengers, bringing the total capacity to eight. However, many buyers opt for the available captain's chairs, which reduce seating to seven but significantly enhance comfort for middle-row occupants. These individual seats offer improved support and positioning, with generous padding that makes longer journeys more comfortable.
The captain chairs are also functional. They come with a power tilt-and-slide feature that makes access to the third row straightforward, even for adults. The chairs can be adjusted independently, allowing each passenger to find their ideal position. Between the seats, there's an available console with cup holders for your various drinks. This is a seemingly small detail that proves invaluable during family road trips.
Spacing is equally not a problem here. Even with the front seats adjusted for taller drivers, second-row passengers enjoy abundant legroom. The large rear doors open wide, making entry and exit easy, while also simplifying the installation of child safety seats. Additionally, the Wagoneer includes three complete sets of LATCH connectors (two in the second row and one in the third), with additional tether anchors for the remaining third-row seats, creating an accessible child safety seat system. Comfort in the Wagoneer goes beyond just having plenty of room. The second-row seats can be heated, which is perfect for cold weather. Plus, the three-zone automatic climate control lets rear passengers set their own temperature, so everyone stays comfortable without fighting over the thermostat.
Sufficient cargo space
Fancy infotainment systems and luxurious seats are all nice and fun, but at the end of the day, the Jeep Wagoneer is still an SUV, so the cargo space it has to offer is pretty important. Fortunately, the Wagoneer offers plenty of room without sacrificing passenger comfort. In the standard model, there are 27.4 cubic feet of space behind the third row, which is enough for about seven carry-on suitcases.
For maximum storage, folding both the second and third rows opens up 179.2 cubic feet in the standard model. In real-world terms, the standard Wagoneer can hold about 40 suitcases. To make it more relatable, the Wagoneer can easily carry a 4×8 sheet of plywood lying flat, something many SUVs can't do. This makes it perfect for family trips, home projects, or outdoor adventures. Compared to rivals like the GMC Yukon and Ford Expedition, the Wagoneer holds its own. It offers the most cargo volume behind third-row seats among standard models.
However, one small downside is the high liftover height, which is the distance from the ground to the cargo floor. This can make loading heavy items a bit tougher, but it could be considered a fair trade-off for the Wagoneer's off-road capabilities and overall versatility.
Climate-controlled front seats with massage function
We talked about how cool the second-row captain's seats in this model are. Well, the front ones aren't bad, either. The Jeep Wagoneer 2025 comes with heated and ventilated front seats. In the winter, the heating warms up the seats quickly, so you stay cozy even before the car's heater kicks in. During summer, the ventilation system pulls heat and moisture away, keeping you cool and dry on hot days.
The seats are also highly adjustable. With 8-way power adjustments, you can find the perfect position. Plus, the driver's seat has memory settings, so it automatically returns to your preferred position after someone else drives. These adjustments include lumbar support that can be positioned exactly where needed, thigh support extensions for taller occupants, and shoulder bolstering that provides lateral support without feeling restrictive.
As we said earlier, the system remembers your preferences, so you can quickly get back to your favorite setup without fuss. Features like these prove that a car's interior is just as important as its mechanical engineering. When you're spending hours on the road with family, especially with kids, you quickly realize that interior comfort matters just as much as a vehicle's performance.