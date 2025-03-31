2025 Jeep Wagoneer: The 5 Coolest Interior Features

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer stands out in the full-size SUV market by combining luxury, capability, and practicality. Now in its fourth year since returning in 2022, it offers a new option for luxury SUV shoppers. And with pricing ranging from $59,945 to $73,945, the Wagoneer does, in fact, offer premium features at a more accessible price point than its luxury sibling, the Grand Wagoneer. Beyond the expected premium materials and build quality, Jeep's designers have incorporated thoughtful innovations that enhance both comfort and functionality.

Powering the Wagoneer is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that produces 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission**. While rear-wheel drive comes standard, Jeep offers three different four-wheel-drive systems for anyone looking for an SUV with serious off-road capability. Additionally, the Wagoneer has a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds, which is the highest for any Jeep model currently available in the US.

For 2025, power-folding mirrors are now available across all models. Advanced safety features such as lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control are now standard. Inside, the spacious cabin accommodates up to eight passengers across three rows, with the option for second-row captain's chairs that reduce seating to seven but enhance comfort. The attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin, from the precision-stitched leather surfaces to the intuitive placement of controls and storage solutions. Let's get into some of the cool interior features that this vehicle has to offer.

