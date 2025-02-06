Jeep Is Finally Releasing The Cheaper Wagoneer We've Been Waiting For

In SlashGear's first drive of the Jeep Wagoneer S, we praised the vehicle's balance of performance, luxury, and utility, as it made perfect sense for the automaker's first EV. However, we also found the high cost of the Launch Edition ($71,995) to be a rather large barrier toward purchasing one, and noted that "if and when a base Wagoneer S EV drops down into the high-40s," the Jeep Wagoneer would truly be competitive in the all-electric midsize SUV market.

With the launch of a more affordable trim — the 2025 Wagoneer S Limited — Jeep is poised to win that competition. While the sticker price hasn't fallen quite as low as we hoped for in our first drive review, it's still several thousand dollars less than the cost of the Launch Edition, with a starting U.S. retail price of $66,995 (including $1,795 destination). The Wagoneer S Limited is deliberately priced to be competitive, signifying Jeep's commitment to expanding its EV footprint in the industry.

"The Jeep Wagoneer S signifies our reentry into the premium midsize market, delivering an unparalleled blend of style, performance, and capability that our customers desire for their daily commutes," stated Bob Broderdorf, chief executive officer, Jeep brand. "The new Limited model, starting at an appealing price of $66,995, further enhances its attractiveness, making it a top choice for those seeking the best in electric SUVs."

Drivers can save even more money, as the 2025 Wagoneer S currently qualifies for up to $7,500 in tax credits. It's unknown how long the credits will remain available, so it's probably best to act quickly if you want to use them. The vehicle is already available to order online and from North American Jeep dealerships. Additionally, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited is available in a brand-new Hydro Blue exterior and Arctic Grey interior.