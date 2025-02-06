Jeep Is Finally Releasing The Cheaper Wagoneer We've Been Waiting For
In SlashGear's first drive of the Jeep Wagoneer S, we praised the vehicle's balance of performance, luxury, and utility, as it made perfect sense for the automaker's first EV. However, we also found the high cost of the Launch Edition ($71,995) to be a rather large barrier toward purchasing one, and noted that "if and when a base Wagoneer S EV drops down into the high-40s," the Jeep Wagoneer would truly be competitive in the all-electric midsize SUV market.
With the launch of a more affordable trim — the 2025 Wagoneer S Limited — Jeep is poised to win that competition. While the sticker price hasn't fallen quite as low as we hoped for in our first drive review, it's still several thousand dollars less than the cost of the Launch Edition, with a starting U.S. retail price of $66,995 (including $1,795 destination). The Wagoneer S Limited is deliberately priced to be competitive, signifying Jeep's commitment to expanding its EV footprint in the industry.
"The Jeep Wagoneer S signifies our reentry into the premium midsize market, delivering an unparalleled blend of style, performance, and capability that our customers desire for their daily commutes," stated Bob Broderdorf, chief executive officer, Jeep brand. "The new Limited model, starting at an appealing price of $66,995, further enhances its attractiveness, making it a top choice for those seeking the best in electric SUVs."
Drivers can save even more money, as the 2025 Wagoneer S currently qualifies for up to $7,500 in tax credits. It's unknown how long the credits will remain available, so it's probably best to act quickly if you want to use them. The vehicle is already available to order online and from North American Jeep dealerships. Additionally, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited is available in a brand-new Hydro Blue exterior and Arctic Grey interior.
Even with a lower price, the Wagoneer S is still well-equipped
When Jeep announced the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S, the automaker promised the EV would be capable of 600 horsepower, and the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S Limited will be able to achieve the same with an over-the-air Propulsion Boost Package. The all-electric SUV also comes standard with five different driving modes — Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand, and Eco — utilizing Jeep's proprietary Selec-Terrain traction management system to handle a range of weather and road conditions. Jeep is also aiming to make charging as quick and painless as possible as more and more drivers make the transition from ICE vehicles. To that end, the Wagoneer S comes with a 400-volt, 100 kWh battery pack that can charge the vehicle from 20-80% in 23 minutes using a DC fast charger.
In addition to convenience, Jeep looks to win the midsize EV race by including comfort, class, and a wealth of state-of-the-art technology alongside the Wagoneer's performance. The 2025 Wagoneer S includes over 170 standard safety and security features — including Drowsy Driver Alert — and over 45 inches of usable screen space on the dash, with an optional front passenger screen you won't find elsewhere in this segment. Also available are 10-way heated front seats, a 920-watt McIntosh audio system, and, at some point, Jeep's Obsidian package.
Even without the Obsidian package, the vehicle sports a sleek design that's both aerodynamic and pleasing to the eye, with a striking black roof and mirror caps, modern-style panoramic sunroof, and low-profile exterior badging. All in all, the fully electric 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S has everything you would expect these days from a midsize EV — and, with the Wagoneer S Limited, a price tag that is more competitive for its class.