Every Jeep Model You Can Buy In The US, Ranked By Towing Capacity
Since its founding in the 1940s, Jeep has established a reputation for building versatile vehicles capable of meeting a wide variety of demands, from daily commuting to off-road adventures, towing, and even hauling family, gear, equipment, or supplies. Despite constantly evolving through updates, modern Jeep models continue to align with these core values, making them some of the best vehicles for those wanting a lot of towing power.
But as with any other car brand, Jeep towing capacity can vary depending on the model you're looking at. The Jeep Wagoneer, for example, can pull weights up to 10,000 pounds, while the Jeep Compass sits at the lowest end of the Jeep tow-capacity scale with a modest maximum rating of 2,000 pounds. Between them lie several other Jeep models with decent to excellent credentials for pulling trailers, boats, or UTVs. To help give you an idea of what to expect in terms of towing capacity when shopping for a Jeep vehicle, we identified every Jeep model you can buy brand-new and ranked them based on their towing capacity from the lowest to the highest.
Jeep Compass: 2,000 pounds
For those with less demanding trailering needs — such as towing pop-up campers — Jeep's smallest and most affordable SUV might suffice. The five-seater, compact SUV begins at $25,900 (MSRP) for the 2025 model and is outfitted with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that puts out 200 horses and 221 lb-ft of torque. That output makes its way to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, which Jeep claims is efficient enough to deliver a combined city-highway fuel economy rating of 27 mpg.
The output also affords the Compass up to 2,000 pounds of towing capacity. That's 500 extra pounds over a similarly equipped 2025 Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4, but 700 less than the maximum tow rating of a 2025 Ford Bronco Sport. There's a very generous cargo space, too. With all seats in use, the Jeep Compass provides 27.2 cubic feet of room. Fold the rear seats down, and you'll wind up with a plentiful 59.8 cubic feet of cargo space.
Jeep Wagoneer S: 3,400 pounds
The Wagoneer S is the first fully-electric Jeep SUV. It is based on Stellantis' STLA Large platform, which also underpins the all-new Dodge Charger. The Wagoneer S will debut in early 2025, with the launch edition set to begin at an MSRP of $70,795 (a destination charge of $1,795 also applies). For the price, you're getting a 5-seater electric SUV with two motors energized by a 100.5-kWh battery. Together, they combine for 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque, propelling the EV to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds on its way to a top speed of 124 mph. Jeep claims the Wagoneer S is capable of traveling up to a respectable 300 miles on a full charge.
The electric Jeep's towing capacity is also reasonable, at 3,400 pounds (payload is 1,033 pounds). In addition, you can expect an appreciable amount of niceties, including, among others, heated and cooled power front seats with massage, memory settings for the driver and passenger, dual-zone automatic climate control, electronic door releases, a 12.3-inch center infotainment display, a 10.3-inch passenger screen with HDMI connectivity, 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and 10.0-inch head-up display.
Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wrangler 4xe: 3,500 pounds
The Jeep Wrangler is often criticized for lacking refinement in its driving manners compared to rivals, but it can be a great option for those seeking a rugged midsize SUV that offers plenty of choice. For example, you can choose between gas or hybrid models, with the Wrangler available in turbo-four, V6, V8, and plug-in hybrid 4xe flavors. Wrangler versions with the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powerplant generate 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Opting for the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine gets you 285 horses and 260 lb-ft of torque, while the Rubicon 392-only 6.4-liter HEMI V8 produces 470 hp and equal amount of torque.
The PHEV powertrain on the Wrangler 4xe generates an astounding 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, while returning 49 MPGe — and this ideal blend of performance and fuel economy clearly makes it the most attractive in the eyes of buyers. In the third quarter of 2024, it sold 10,866 units, making up 30% of all Jeep Wrangler sales, according to the Stellantis-owned automaker. Whichever powertrain type you're drawn to, however — gas or hybrid — the Wrangler supports weights up to 3,500 pounds.
Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Hybrid: 6,000 pounds
If you're an environmentally conscious consumer, the plug-in hybrid Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Hybrid might appeal, especially seeing as it's got some decent towing capacity at 6,000 pounds. That's the highest tow rating for a hybrid midsize SUV, and is matched only by the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser, which is also rated to tow up to 6,000 pounds of weight. That's to say, hybrid midsize SUVs like the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid (5,000 pounds), Mazda CX-70 Mild Hybrid (5,000 pounds), Mazda CX-90 PHEV (3,500 pounds), and Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid (2,000 pounds) all pale in comparison.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Hybrid's strong towing figures are due in part to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that combines with two electric motors and a 17.3-kWh battery pack to generate 375 total horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, all while delivering 56 miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe) and all-electric driving range of 25 miles, according to the automaker.
2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: 6,200 pounds
The Grand Cherokee L is yet another Jeep model with impressive tow rating within its segment. 2024 iterations of the three-row midsize SUV offer up to 7,200 pounds of towing capacity when optioned with the 357-hp, 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, which is among the highest for a midsize SUV. As a comparison, the Kia Telluride has a maximum towing capacity of 5,500 pounds, while the Toyota Highlander offers 5,000. That's still significantly lesser than even Grand Cherokee L models with the standard 293-hp, 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which allows for a towing capacity of 6,200 pounds – the same figure as the two-row Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Those who are set on a 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will have a maximum 6,200 pounds of towing capacity to work with regardless of whether they opt for the Grand Cherokee or Grand Cherokee L, considering the HEMI V8 has now been discontinued due to slow sales and in light of Stellantis' efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
Jeep Gladiator: 7,700 pounds
If you're convinced that a midsize truck is the right purchase decision for your next vehicle, then the rugged, off-road-oriented Jeep Gladiator has certainly got something to say. With 7,700 pounds of maximum towing capacity (and 1,725 pounds of payload), it leads the gas-powered midsize truck segment, alongside the likes of the Chevy Colorado (7,700 pounds) and GM Canyon (7,700 pounds).
It is also the only pickup truck with an open top and removable doors and boasts a bold and assertive design that not only ranks it among the best-looking Jeep trucks ever designed, but should also appeal to those who want a pickup truck with substantial road presence. Then there's the matter of it being a specialist off-road truck with extreme rock crawling and deep-water fording ability (it can drive through water up to 31.5 inches deep). In regard to performance, the Jeep Gladiator comes with the tried and true 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, which develops 285 horses and 260 lb-ft of torque.
Jeep Grand Wagoneer: 9,800 pounds
The Grand Wagoneer is another Jeep SUV that is as faithful to work-related tasks as it is to family-hauling duties, with a properly equipped model able to tow up to 9,800 pounds of weight. That's a 1,600-pound advantage over a standard 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, which is rated to tow 8,200 pounds and carry 1,470 pounds of load. Performance is also impressive for a large luxury SUV, considering the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engine makes 510 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque right out of the box, which is good enough to get you to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds.
Of course, as is typical of a Grand Wagoneer, you can expect the interior to be just as impressive, thanks to a broad array of niceties that come standard. Owners get heated and ventilated power front seats with massage, heated rear seats, leather upholstery, memory settings for the driver and passenger seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.0-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and similar.
Jeep Wagoneer: 10,000 pounds
Based purely on numbers, very few SUVs are as capable of making small work of big jobs like the Jeep Wagoneer. When appropriately equipped, the full-size SUV can tow a whopping 10,000 pounds of weight (and carry a payload of 1,510 pounds), meaning it is the SUV with the best towing capacity right now. To put things into perspective, that's a 400-pound higher towing capacity than a 2025 Ford Expedition with a weight distribution hitch, which tows up to 9,600 — up from 9,300 pounds for the 2024 model. Of course, that means the Wagoneer also beats out competitors like the 8500-pound Nissan Armada, GMC Yukon (8,400 pounds), Chevy Tahoe (8,400 pounds), and Chevrolet Suburban (8,300 pounds).
However, to unlock that maximum Jeep towing capacity, you will have to specify your Wagoneer with the Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package, which bundles a 3.92 rear axle ratio, heavy-duty engine cooling, trailer brake control, trailer hitch zoom view, and hitch lineup assist. As for power, the Wagoneer is motivated by a 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engine, generating 420 hp and 486 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 mph takes 6.3 seconds.