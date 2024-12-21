Every Jeep Model You Can Buy In The US, Ranked By Towing Capacity

Since its founding in the 1940s, Jeep has established a reputation for building versatile vehicles capable of meeting a wide variety of demands, from daily commuting to off-road adventures, towing, and even hauling family, gear, equipment, or supplies. Despite constantly evolving through updates, modern Jeep models continue to align with these core values, making them some of the best vehicles for those wanting a lot of towing power.

But as with any other car brand, Jeep towing capacity can vary depending on the model you're looking at. The Jeep Wagoneer, for example, can pull weights up to 10,000 pounds, while the Jeep Compass sits at the lowest end of the Jeep tow-capacity scale with a modest maximum rating of 2,000 pounds. Between them lie several other Jeep models with decent to excellent credentials for pulling trailers, boats, or UTVs. To help give you an idea of what to expect in terms of towing capacity when shopping for a Jeep vehicle, we identified every Jeep model you can buy brand-new and ranked them based on their towing capacity from the lowest to the highest.