Jeep has been around for almost 80 years and while most of the loyal customers it has gained in that time associate the brand with iconic SUVs like the Cherokee and Wrangler, its lineup is much broader than that. From minivans to rugged pickup trucks, the company has produced a diverse range of quality vehicles throughout its history.

The Jeep was born in the early 1940s in response to the U.S Army needing something versatile during World War II. After the war, the brand transitioned into civilian automobiles, developing vehicles that served a different kind of utility, for farmers and industrial uses. The trucks came in 1947, with the introduction of the Willys Overland truck. Since then, the manufacturer has released about seven truck models, featuring the Scrambler, J-series, CJ-8 Comanche, and Gladiator.

Newer Jeep fans may not be familiar with some of the classic pickups the manufacturer was once known for. This should be no surprise, given that the company halted its truck production for quite a while. Although you might find a few vintage models at auctions, most Jeep trucks you'll find today are Gladiators. And out of these trucks, there are some that have stood out for their looks. With that said, here are 10 of the best-looking Jeep trucks ever designed.

