5 Of The Most Luxurious Cars Produced By Non-Luxury Brands

Ford offended plenty of its brand's purists when it released the all-electric Mustang Mach-E back in 2021, but it's been steadily improved since then. Our Alex Hevesy drove the 2024 version, and found the performance upgrades satisfying and the Mach-E "downright pleasant to be in." Considering the attention to detail that Ford paid to the new cabin and the features offered on the soon-to-be-available 2025 version, "pleasant" is probably an understatement.

An updated version of Ford's BlueCruise automation system will allow the driver to sit back and enjoy the ride, while a 15.5-inch infotainment screen and 12-inch digital dashboard allow said driver to interact with the Mach-E. Adding the connectivity package gets you a 5G hotspot, additional apps, and a new navigation system. There's plenty of room for passengers and gear, as well as heated seats and steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.

The Mach-E uses machine learning to adapt to as many as three regular drivers plus one guest, and there's even a front trunk that doubles as a cooler, complete with drain spout. Despite all these touches, the Mustang Mach-E is well within the budget of many buyers. It starts at just under $38,500, and can be had in luxury Premium trim for under $42,000.

