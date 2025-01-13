5 Of The Most Luxurious Cars Produced By Non-Luxury Brands
There are plenty of car companies that focus on making prestigious and luxury cars. Some models combine that luxury with high performance. SlashGear's Alex Hevesy found the 2025 BMW M5 to be simultaneously beastly and refined, noting that the "Merino leather interior and Harmon Kardon sound system" kept him soothed even while stuck in traffic. If your budget is in the $350,000-400,000 range, you could go for a Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, a car our Dave McQuilling thought offered "subtle improvements which add polish while keeping the core elements exactly where they need to be."
Fortunately, you don't have to visit a BMW, Rolls-Royce, or Mercedes dealer to find a car that provides a comfortable cabin, a long list of amenities, and a premium driving experience. Those elements can be found on many cars from much more mainstream brands like Mazda, Toyota, and even Jeep. We've taken a virtual drive around the currently available models to find luxurious models that won't make your friends think you've gone all bougie on them. Here are five of our favorites, some that carry reasonable price tags, and all of which will make you feel like you're living the high life.
The Mustang Mach-E is loaded to the window sills
Ford offended plenty of its brand's purists when it released the all-electric Mustang Mach-E back in 2021, but it's been steadily improved since then. Our Alex Hevesy drove the 2024 version, and found the performance upgrades satisfying and the Mach-E "downright pleasant to be in." Considering the attention to detail that Ford paid to the new cabin and the features offered on the soon-to-be-available 2025 version, "pleasant" is probably an understatement.
An updated version of Ford's BlueCruise automation system will allow the driver to sit back and enjoy the ride, while a 15.5-inch infotainment screen and 12-inch digital dashboard allow said driver to interact with the Mach-E. Adding the connectivity package gets you a 5G hotspot, additional apps, and a new navigation system. There's plenty of room for passengers and gear, as well as heated seats and steering wheel, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof.
The Mach-E uses machine learning to adapt to as many as three regular drivers plus one guest, and there's even a front trunk that doubles as a cooler, complete with drain spout. Despite all these touches, the Mustang Mach-E is well within the budget of many buyers. It starts at just under $38,500, and can be had in luxury Premium trim for under $42,000.
The Toyota GR86 hides a racing pedigree under its refined shell
Toyota hasn't held back all the nicer models for its upscale Lexus brand. The GR86 provides an exhilarating driving experience courtesy of the brand's racing division, while wrapping the driver and passengers in a cocoon of comfort and technology. Speaking of passengers, the GR86 has two seats in back, but they're better suited for small kids in car seats or a couple of grocery bags than for fully grown adult bodies. If you spring for the GR86 Hakone edition, you get it in the striking green shade shown above, along with 19-inch bronze-colored wheels, suede and leather trim inside, and added premium touches like a key cover and leather folio.
There's a dual-zone climate control system to keep the occupants comfortable in their leather-trimmed seats with available heating, and more leather on the steering wheel, parking brake lever, and gear shift. Silver toggle switches on the center console add yet another element of elegance, and the race-inspired digital dash helps the driver keep their eyes on the road. If these sound like features on an $80,000 car, we'll assure you that even the Hakone edition GR 86 can be driven off the lot for less than half that.
The Buick Enclave Avenir continues that brand's proud tradition
Buick isn't a luxury brand on par with Mercedes, Lexus, or its General Motors cousin Cadillac, but it does sit a step above GM's only other remaining car brand, Chevrolet. Buick's current offerings include the Enclave Avenir, a mid-sized SUV that should please even the fussiest of customers. You'll notice some premium elements from the outside, like the mesh grille, 22-inch alloy wheels, and animated lighting that starts when you approach the vehicle. Once inside, you'll be treated to heated and vented massaging leather seats, a Bose 16-speaker sound system with stainless steel grilles mounted in the seats, and customizable ambient lighting.
There's a panoramic sunroof to open up the spacious interior, and other power amenities include a tilt/telescoping steering column and motorized folding third-row seats. You can opt for the Super Cruise assist feature that allows the driver to relax on some roads, and a standard array of safety features like automatic braking, parking assist, and forward collision alert. The Enclave Avenir's starting price of $58,000 makes it one of the more expensive models on this list, but a car with its features and a 328-horsepower turbocharged engine is still a good buy at that price.
The Mazda CX-90 has earned praise from SlashGear's review team
Mazda has been in business for more than a century, although the Hiroshima-based company doesn't have the global profile of other Japanese manufacturers like Toyota or Honda. This year, Consumer Reports ranked Mazda 14th best among all car companies with regards to quality, placing it well ahead of luxury brands Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Lincoln, and Land Rover. Mazda's current lineup includes the CX-90, a three-row SUV with an interior SlashGear's Chris Davies described in his review as "so refined as to embarrass considerably more expensive luxury vehicles."
The CX-90 comes in four trim levels, ranging from the Turbo Select that starts at just under $38,000 to the Turbo S Premium Plus that will set you back $56,450 before options are added. Those extras add up quickly, though. Choosing any color other than black costs an extra $595, and adding goodies like ambient lighting, a tow package, running boards, and a digital rearview mirror will add at least a couple thousand dollars to your cost.
Premium touches like a wireless charging pad, top-quality carpeting, and door sill lighting are all optional extras that cost more. In fact, the version we tested had a sticker price of just under $62,000. That pushes the CX-90 into luxury car territory; the 2025 Audi Q7 starts at $60,500. Davies felt that was money well spent, though. He noted that the microsuede dashboard "looks and feels beautiful," and was pleased with the presence of plentiful control knobs and switches.
The latest Jeep Grand Wagoneer continues a luxury SUV tradition
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer debuted in 1984, with plenty of upscale features that elevated the Jeep line from its rugged roots. The model lived on through 1991, then was put on the shelf for more than three decades. The Grand Wagoneer was resurrected in 2022, and the current version makes the original look downright primitive in comparison. The 2024 Grand Wagoneer has a lush interior with walnut inserts throughout, leather trim on the doors, console, and seats, and a suede covering on the headliner and pillars.
The power front seats massage you as you cruise in style, and the seating for up to eight with a split third-row seat makes it a versatile cargo hauler as well. There are multiple screens with more than six feet of combined space, an available McIntosh sound system with 23 speakers, and a smartphone app that allows you to manage security and safety systems. The Grand Wagoneer is far and away the most expensive vehicle on our list, though. The base model starts at just under $85,000, and choosing Series III or Series III Obsidian trims takes you well into six figures.